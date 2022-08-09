Read full article on original website
Jerry Montry, 74, of Lewiston
Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Earl Montry, 74 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on August 6, 2022. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 23, 1947 to the late, James and Evelyn (Watt) Montry. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during Vietnam and was awarded two bronze stars for his service. On March 30, 1991 he married Linda Lee (Lemons) Montry and together the couple celebrated 31 years of marriage before his passing. Jerry was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post #7910 and the American Legion Post 198. He drove truck for a living but loved to ride his motorcycle. He loved racing hydroplanes when he was younger. Jerry liked to play cards, especially Bid Euchre and Cribbage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping, but most importantly, family. He loved the reunions that were held with family in his backyard. Jerry is and will be deeply missed.
Kenneth Horn, 63, of Prescott
Kenneth Dale Horn passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, in Farmington Hills, MI. Ken was born on June 3, 1959, in Detroit, MI to Kenneth and Mary Ann (Porcaro) Horn. He grew up in Prescott and moved to different states later in his life but considered Prescott his home. He enjoyed golfing and playing softball.
Patricia Colley, 74, of Mio
Patricia May Colley, age 74, of Mio, Michigan, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center, Midland, MI. In Accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. A FULL OBITUARY WILL BE POSTED AT A LATE TIME. To...
Michael Summers, 73, of Grayling
Michael George Summers, 73, of Grayling, passed away on August 5, 2022. He was born in Detroit on August 24, 1948 to the late Henry and Gail Summers. Michael married Georgia Maxson on November 1, 1968 in Marquette, MI. He was retired from Bensinger, Cotant, Menkes Law Firm, PC. Michael enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, and U of M football.
Vickie Gammel, 76, of Mio
Victoria Ann Emery Gammey was born September 21, 1945 eldest daughter of Victor Sr and Viola Emery in Austin, Minnesota. Also in the family, brothers, Victor Louis Jr, Melvin Duane, and sister, Velma Jean. When in 9th grade moved on a farm by a little town called Haysfield, Minnesota. At 18 years old she became a nurse. She then married a Marine soldier, Wendell Allen Gammey and moved to his hometown of Atlanta, Michigan. Of this marriage two sons were born: Eric Allen and Scott Duane. Vickie, as she liked to be called, moved to Mio, Michigan in 1996 to be closer to work for traveling. She loved her new garage. She also became a Charter member of Living Water Lutheran Church, Mio and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hillman, Michigan. She loved LWML holding local and Sonshine Zone offices. She had several jobs retiring at age 63 years. Best of all she loved cooking, baking for her son and family and her churches. After battling cancer for four years, she passed away on August 6, 2022.
James Stalsberg Sr., 86, of Rose City
James Alfred Stalsberg Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home in Rose City, MI surrounded by his family. He was born on May 3, 1936 in Saginaw, MI to Alfred and Ellen (Husen) Stalsberg. James lived in Rose City for over 30 years...
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Peterson, 85, of Lewiston
Jerry was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 5, 1937 to Leroy and Irma (Brick) Peterson. He served his country in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Jerry married Patricia Jaeger on June 3, 1961 in Toledo, Ohio. He worked in Communications for Torrence Sound & Communications in Perrysburg, Ohio, retiring in 1998. The couple lived in Temperance, Michigan where Jerry worked as a volunteer firefighter for Bedford Township Fire Department for 27 years, before settling in Lewiston, Michigan.
Donald Mulka, 87, of Prudenville
Donald J. Mulka, age 87, of Prudenville passed away on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at home with his loving wife by his side. Mass of Christian Burial for Donald J. Mulka will be conducted at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Friday August 12, 2022 at 11 am with Father Peter Eke officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Interment will be in Denton Township Cemetery, Prudenville.
Marion Christman, 98, of Beaverton
Marion N. Christman, age 98, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27, 1924, to the late Martin and Hanna Wetzel in Hazelton, Pennsylvania. Marion is survived by her son, Nevin Christman Jr. According to her wishes cremation has taken place...
Duane Eggert, 88, of Mio
Duane Allen Eggert, of Mio, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 88, after several months of decline at the Brook Retirement Community in Grayling, Michigan. He was born December 4, 1933 at the Delray Hospital in Detroit, the son of Elmer and Elma (Noble) Eggert.
