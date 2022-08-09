Victoria Ann Emery Gammey was born September 21, 1945 eldest daughter of Victor Sr and Viola Emery in Austin, Minnesota. Also in the family, brothers, Victor Louis Jr, Melvin Duane, and sister, Velma Jean. When in 9th grade moved on a farm by a little town called Haysfield, Minnesota. At 18 years old she became a nurse. She then married a Marine soldier, Wendell Allen Gammey and moved to his hometown of Atlanta, Michigan. Of this marriage two sons were born: Eric Allen and Scott Duane. Vickie, as she liked to be called, moved to Mio, Michigan in 1996 to be closer to work for traveling. She loved her new garage. She also became a Charter member of Living Water Lutheran Church, Mio and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hillman, Michigan. She loved LWML holding local and Sonshine Zone offices. She had several jobs retiring at age 63 years. Best of all she loved cooking, baking for her son and family and her churches. After battling cancer for four years, she passed away on August 6, 2022.

