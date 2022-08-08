ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU 2nd In Preseason FCS Football Poll, USD Receives Votes

South Dakota State is second in the STATS Perform FCS Preseason football poll, released Monday. South Dakota received votes. Both schools’ Missouri Valley Football Conference foe, defending national champion North Dakota State, is number one and received 52 of 54 first-place votes. SDSU received the other two. First-place votes...
