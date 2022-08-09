ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
FARMINGTON, UT
kvnutalk

John Richard Amundsen III – Cache Valley Daily

John Richard Amundsen III, 49, passed away from brain cancer surrounded by family in Logan, UT on August 8, 2022. John was born August 18, 1972 in Provo, UT to John Richard Amundsen Jr and Bobbie Jonell Amundsen. John attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, AZ. In between his...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Business
Logan, UT
Industry
Logan, UT
Business
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
kvnutalk

Marvin “Woody” Lee Woodward – Cache Valley Daily

Marvin “Woody” Lee Woodward was born in Logan, Utah on April 12, 1944 to Elmer Jones & Sara Myers Woodward and passed away on August 7, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of three siblings & shared his childhood with his older brother Duane and sister Kathryn. He attended Floradell Elementary, Wellsville Junior High & South Cache High School. He worked alongside his father on the family farms for most of his childhood. After losing his father at a young age, he joined the US Navy at age 17 on New Years Day in 1963. He was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas and worked in Aircraft Maintenance until he left the Navy as an E-3 Airman and returned to Wellsville. After leaving the Navy, he gained employment at Hill Air Force Base as an Aircraft Mechanic Supervisor. He attended college and obtained a degree in Business Management.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hurricane

Mountain Crest faces Hurricane in Southern Utah. The game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Video of tonight’s game is not available. You can listen to LIVE commentary of the game as it will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To watch other High...
HURRICANE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usu#Rocket Lab#Smallsat#Utah State University#Electron#Lunar Proton#Capstone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Idaho State Journal

'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah

Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
TREMONTON, UT
kvnutalk

LIVESTREAM: Sky View Bobcats vs. Salem Hills

The Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which future games will be...
SALEM, UT
kvnutalk

LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs. Viewmont

The Logan Grizzlies broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 pm. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Josh Anderson. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed here. To watch other High School games...
LOGAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy