Marvin “Woody” Lee Woodward was born in Logan, Utah on April 12, 1944 to Elmer Jones & Sara Myers Woodward and passed away on August 7, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of three siblings & shared his childhood with his older brother Duane and sister Kathryn. He attended Floradell Elementary, Wellsville Junior High & South Cache High School. He worked alongside his father on the family farms for most of his childhood. After losing his father at a young age, he joined the US Navy at age 17 on New Years Day in 1963. He was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas and worked in Aircraft Maintenance until he left the Navy as an E-3 Airman and returned to Wellsville. After leaving the Navy, he gained employment at Hill Air Force Base as an Aircraft Mechanic Supervisor. He attended college and obtained a degree in Business Management.

