Two COVID deaths in Cache County among statewide report – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Among 12 COVID deaths recorded in Utah the last seven days are two in Cache County, a man and a woman between 65-84 years of age. Every one of the 12 recent deaths in Utah were age 65 or older. Included in other COVID-19 metrics almost 65...
Open space advocates launch educational initiative for bond issue – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The promised educational effort for the Cache County open space bond issue began Tuesday, with advocates for the proposal appearing on Utah Public Radio. County Executive David N. Zook warned listeners that the proposed $20 million bond issue would be “a drop in the bucket” compared to the funding that the open space initiative would really need.
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
John Richard Amundsen III – Cache Valley Daily
John Richard Amundsen III, 49, passed away from brain cancer surrounded by family in Logan, UT on August 8, 2022. John was born August 18, 1972 in Provo, UT to John Richard Amundsen Jr and Bobbie Jonell Amundsen. John attended Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, AZ. In between his...
Marvin “Woody” Lee Woodward – Cache Valley Daily
Marvin “Woody” Lee Woodward was born in Logan, Utah on April 12, 1944 to Elmer Jones & Sara Myers Woodward and passed away on August 7, 2022 from cancer. He was the youngest of three siblings & shared his childhood with his older brother Duane and sister Kathryn. He attended Floradell Elementary, Wellsville Junior High & South Cache High School. He worked alongside his father on the family farms for most of his childhood. After losing his father at a young age, he joined the US Navy at age 17 on New Years Day in 1963. He was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas and worked in Aircraft Maintenance until he left the Navy as an E-3 Airman and returned to Wellsville. After leaving the Navy, he gained employment at Hill Air Force Base as an Aircraft Mechanic Supervisor. He attended college and obtained a degree in Business Management.
Honeyville cowboy joins a new team of bull-riders – Cache Valley Daily
HONEYVILLE – This summer Briggs Madsen of Honeyville was drafted by the Oklahoma Freedom as a bull rider for a new team sport for the new Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team. The 22-year old Honeyville resident works with his father pouring concrete during the week. On the weekends he’s...
A can hunt, parade and a Stan Checketts tribute all a part of Providence Sauerkraut Days – Cache Valley Daily
PROVIDENCE — You don’t have to like sauerkraut to be a part of Providence City’s Sauerkraut Days happening all this next week, Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday organizers Nichole Bone and Ashley Poole were our guests. Bone...
LIVESTREAM: Mountain Crest Mustangs at Hurricane
Mountain Crest faces Hurricane in Southern Utah. The game broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Video of tonight’s game is not available. You can listen to LIVE commentary of the game as it will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and streamed online here. To watch other High...
Early morning work and stadium light at Logan High may affect residents – Cache Valley Daily
Logan High Crimson Field and Track is scheduled to have concrete poured this week. LOGAN—As work continues on the Logan High Crimson Field and track, some residents might be affected by concrete trucks and stadium lights for the remainder of the week. In an email to Logan City School...
Community celebration and benefit basketball tournament in honor of Dawson Pugmire – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM – On May 15, 10-year old Dawson Pugmire unexpectedly died from an arteriovenous malformation. Immediately after his tragic death there was an outpouring of support from the community for his family. That support has now been converted into community celebration and 3-on-3 basketball tournament this Saturday at Mountain Crest High School.
Logan officials announce closure of intersection starting Thursday – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced the planned closure of the intersection at 1800 North and 600 West streets. The intersection will be closed to through traffic in all directions, they say, to allow for the installation of utilities and roadway construction. The closure will be effective starting...
Herald-Journal
'Some positive energy': Diver finds lost family heirloom in Oneida Narrows
When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube. Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
Utah Festival Conservatory to debut student show of Les Misérables – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The school edition of Les Misérables will debut at the Utah Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 13. Produced by the Utah Festival Conservatory of the Performing Arts, the show will be performed entirely by student participants of the 2022 Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards competition, according to director Stephan Espinosa.
ksl.com
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Northern Utah
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses. Flooding brought on by intense summer thunderstorms is not new to Tremonton, but last week’s events stood out in stark contrast to what had been an unusually hot and dry summer so far....
KSLTV
Car catches fire in Davis County following mechanical malfunction
SUNSET, Utah — Traffic on Interstate 15 was temporarily disrupted Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in Davis County. The incident happened at mile post 337, which is about 1800 North in Sunset, Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the car had a...
LIVESTREAM: Sky View Bobcats vs. Salem Hills
The Sky View Bobcats broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which future games will be...
ksl.com
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
Nibley man ordered to continue treatment after groping women at local grocery store – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 37-year-old Nibley man convicted of groping female customers at a Logan grocery store will not be sentenced to anymore jail time. Joshua J. Cress was ordered instead to continue mental health treatment after attorneys said further jail time might cause more harm than good. Cress was...
LIVESTREAM: Logan Grizzlies vs. Viewmont
The Logan Grizzlies broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 pm. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Jason Walker and Josh Anderson. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed here. To watch other High School games...
