Faded (in LA)

Faded Comedy is BACK, Los Angeles! Faded Comedy is a weekly comedy showcase featuring some of the best comedians from Los Angeles and beyond. Join us each Friday for a new crop of fantastic comics. Show is BYOB so come prepared! (There’s a CVS down the street if you don’t)
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pick of the Day: Jerrod Carmichael-Work in Progress (in LA) 8/11

It is pretty much without question or any debate that Jerrod Carmichael’s Rothaniel is not only one of the best stand-up specials of 2022, but one of the best ones in recent memory (and very likely of this decade). The gravity of that special and playing with such a wide open blank canvas and open floor of conversation is revelatory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motherland (in LA)

Every Wednesday night, Motherland offers a sublime evening of stand-up comedy featuring some of the best comedians in Los Angeles and across the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Totally! (in LA)

Intimate standup comedy show in the secret room at the back of Bar Lubitsch. USE PROMO CODE “TOTALLYCB” for VIP $5, and GA FREE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Wednesday Show (near LA)

Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. Face coverings are OPTIONAL. In accordance with the LA County vaccine mandate, starting October 7th, 2021, all guests must present proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose before being allowed to enter. By November 4th, 2021, all guests must present proof of being fully vaccinated. The Order considers a person to be “fully vaccinated” two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series or two or more weeks after a single-dose vaccine.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

