Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. Face coverings are OPTIONAL. In accordance with the LA County vaccine mandate, starting October 7th, 2021, all guests must present proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose before being allowed to enter. By November 4th, 2021, all guests must present proof of being fully vaccinated. The Order considers a person to be “fully vaccinated” two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series or two or more weeks after a single-dose vaccine.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO