ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spotonillinois.com

How did Kristof Kovacs from Palatine play in Boys' 14 bracket in June?

Wilmette tennis player Caden Liu is ranked 434th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 1,481 total points, split between 1,168 single points and 1,486 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
PALATINE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces

Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Crystal Lake, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
spotonillinois.com

A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper

See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:07. 08:07. 06:57. 06:40. 06:40.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen

CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Underwood
spotonillinois.com

Here are DuPage County's priciest home sales in July

320 E 4th St, Hinsdale (Zillow, Getty) The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June's priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon...
HINSDALE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23

Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
GENEVA, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Sycamore City Council met May 16

Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:55. 16:55.
SYCAMORE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Tennis Players#Junior Tennis
spotonillinois.com

New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
NEW LENOX, IL
spotonillinois.com

Financial firm moving to Sterling Bay's new Fulton Market development

345 North Morgan Street; Wellington Management's Ed Steinborn (Sterling Bay, LinkedIn) Fulton Market has another new non-tech tenant. The Boston-based Wellington Management is expanding its presence in Chicago with a move to the transformative neighborhood. The company signed a 13-year...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Machesney Park Village Board met June 20

Here are the minutes provided by the board: The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by Mayor Johnson. Invocation was given by Associate Pastor Andrew Cagle followed by the pledge lead by Trustee Terri Bailey. Following Roll... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:30. 16:28. Illinois...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
spotonillinois.com

Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side

A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene,...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Joliet City Council met May 3

Here are the minutes provided by the council: INVOCATION: Pastor Kurt Hoover, Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt RoadPLEDGE TO THE FLAG: ROLL CALL: Councilwoman Gavin attended the meeting remotely. Present: Mayor Robert O'Dekirk, Councilman Joe Clement,...
JOLIET, IL
spotonillinois.com

Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect

On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy