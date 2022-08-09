Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
How high did Hinsdale junior tennis player Jj Mason rank in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending July 30?
Oak Brook tennis player Avinash Buchupalli won 662 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 6. Their 662 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... 20:14. 20:14. 20:12.
How high did Western Springs junior tennis player Aidan Hahn rank in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 30?
La Grange tennis player Will Carroll is ranked 8,562nd in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
How did Kristof Kovacs from Palatine play in Boys' 14 bracket in June?
Wilmette tennis player Caden Liu is ranked 434th in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 1,481 total points, split between 1,168 single points and 1,486 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
Baseball: Northwestern baseball aims for a fresh start with new faces
Despite a strong start to the 2022 season, Northwestern baseball finished the spring with a losing record and lost key players - infielder Patrick Herrera, left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and center fielder Ethan O'Donnell - to the transfer portal. The Wildcats made a comeback...
District reports Minooka Community Consolidated School District 201 suspended or expelled students 10 times in a single school year
These are the top 10 home sales for Montgomery, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 20 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $277,750 in Montgomery. Top 10 home sales in Montgomery for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceDan C. and Erica... Posted in:. Places:
A South Loop 2-bedroom townhome TH-2 at the high-amenity The Cooper
See rent and availability info at: The Cooper is the first residential tower in the exciting new Southbank development along the Chicago River. The Cooper is a high-amenity architecturally interesting tower designed by Perkins + Will. It offers... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:07. 08:07. 06:57. 06:40. 06:40.
Lightfoot defends NASCAR deal heavily criticized by downtown aldermen
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is defending her deal to bring a NASCAR race to the city's downtown area next year following mounting criticisms from City Council. On Wednesday, the mayor responded to city council members' claims of being kept in the dark about the planned... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
For the 18th year in a row, brother of fallen cop 'Raises the Roof' in his honor
CHICAGO - For one Chicago man, it is his mission to commemorate the service of his brother. In August 2004, John Gordon's younger brother Michael was on patrol for the 11th District when his vehicle was hit by a drunk driver. At the age of 30, Michael Gordon was killed with his partner...
Here are DuPage County's priciest home sales in July
320 E 4th St, Hinsdale (Zillow, Getty) The most expensive home sold last month in Dupage County, the second-most populous Illinois county behind Cook County, closed for $4.7 million, up $700,000 from June's priciest. Four of the top five were in Hinsdale while the other was in Clarendon...
Home sales in Geneva in week ending July 23
Shares in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC:NSQ), based in Aurora, were steady on Wall Street in the week ending Aug. 6. The lowest share price reached in the week was $14.06 compared to a high of $14.26. Old Second Bancorp Inc. in Aurora employs 891 people and has reported $23,610,000...
Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County
A social media challenge has led to a surge of thefts of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Cook County, with authorities saying such crimes have risen a startling 767%. Hundreds of people in Cook County had their Hyundai or Kia vehicles stolen this summer, including a suburban man whose...
City of Sycamore City Council met May 16
Here are the minutes provided by the council: ROLL CALLMayor Braser called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. and City Clerk Mary Kalk called the roll. Those Alderpersons present were: Alan Bauer, Jeff Fischer, Josh Huseman, Pete Paulsen, Virginia... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:55. 16:55.
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons... Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Financial firm moving to Sterling Bay's new Fulton Market development
345 North Morgan Street; Wellington Management's Ed Steinborn (Sterling Bay, LinkedIn) Fulton Market has another new non-tech tenant. The Boston-based Wellington Management is expanding its presence in Chicago with a move to the transformative neighborhood. The company signed a 13-year...
Village of Machesney Park Village Board met June 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board: The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by Mayor Johnson. Invocation was given by Associate Pastor Andrew Cagle followed by the pledge lead by Trustee Terri Bailey. Following Roll... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:30. 16:28. Illinois...
Evanston small businesses unite in raffle fundraiser supporting Everytown for Gun Safety
Content warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence. When Highland Park resident and gun violence prevention activist Stephanie Luger heard the first gunshots at the town's Fourth of July parade, she thought they were fireworks. Then, she saw everyone running. Luger made...
Barrington parent, resident says Pritzker's decisions 'have not been to further our children's future'
The People Who Play By The Rules PAC has launched a new series, K-12 Parents Speak, featuring parents whose children were severely affected by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's lockdowns and school closure policies during COVID-19. The political action committee's first episode of this new series... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 04:03. 03:52.
Shooting Involving Chicago Police Reported on Near West Side
A shooting involving Chicago police was reported on the city's Near West Side Friday afternoon, a spokesman for the department confirmed. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Adams, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern reported. A firearm was recovered from the scene,...
City of Joliet City Council met May 3
Here are the minutes provided by the council: INVOCATION: Pastor Kurt Hoover, Messiah Lutheran Church, 40 Houbolt RoadPLEDGE TO THE FLAG: ROLL CALL: Councilwoman Gavin attended the meeting remotely. Present: Mayor Robert O'Dekirk, Councilman Joe Clement,...
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect
On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a gas station in the 700 block of East Cass Street. One of the suspects fled on foot as Officers approached. Officers ran after the suspect and then observed that he was holding a handgun....
