Ann Arbor, MI

Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests

While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression

Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
MENTAL HEALTH
Local
Michigan Health
City
Health
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline

A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News Network

Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease

Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?

Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MENTAL HEALTH
Pocono Update

Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services

While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Which leisure activities are linked to lower risk of dementia?

Leisure activities, such as reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends, may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The meta-analysis reviewed available studies on the effects of cognitive activities, physical activities, and social activities and the risk of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

Reading, dancing, and socializing could lower your risk of dementia, new study finds￼

Researchers have found that leisure activities, such as reading, can lower your risk of dementia. Reading a book is a nice way to relax, but experts have found that it may also reduce your risk of dementia. In a new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers found that leisure activities, such as doing yoga and spending time with loved ones, could lower a person’s risk of developing dementia, a disease that impacts more than 55 million people around the world.
YOGA
Healthline

Chronic Inflammation: Low Vitamin D Levels May Be a Possible Cause

Chronic inflammation is linked to inflammatory-related health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Elevated inflammatory biomarkers in the blood like C-reactive protein can be an indicator of chronic inflammation. A new study has found a link between low vitamin D levels in the blood and elevated C-reactive protein. Researchers...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Four ways to reduce your risk of dementia

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am in my mid-40s and have two young children. My mother developed memory issues in her early 60s, and it has progressively worsened. Her sisters also have related issues. How can I reduce my risk—and my children's risk—for dementia? Are there certain foods, supplements or activities that we should incorporate into our lives to lower the chances for memory loss?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DogTime

Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline

Hearing loss in dogs can affect their quality of life, and it may increase their risk of developing dementia. A new study from North Carolina State University explores this connection. In the end, researchers hope the results of the study will help them understand the link between sensory loss and cognitive function. Further on, they hope […] The post Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
hcplive.com

Sleep Disorder May Increase Short-Term Risk for Late-Onset Dementia

Previous smaller studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia. A new cohort study suggests that a hospital-based sleep disorder diagnosis may indicate short-term risk for dementia. “Several smaller, community-based studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia with a focus on sleep as a modifiable...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Update on Depression Treatments for Youth

Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. To date, there are only 2 medications that have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the acute treatment of major depressive disorder in children and adolescents: fluoxetine (ages 8 to 17 years) and escitalopram (ages 12 to 17 years). Placebo response rates in the 50% range have contributed to negative findings in double-blind placebo-controlled antidepressant trials for the treatment of major depression in youth. Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. Recent studies provide new information about treatment for depression in youth.
MENTAL HEALTH

