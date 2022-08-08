Researchers have found that leisure activities, such as reading, can lower your risk of dementia. Reading a book is a nice way to relax, but experts have found that it may also reduce your risk of dementia. In a new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers found that leisure activities, such as doing yoga and spending time with loved ones, could lower a person’s risk of developing dementia, a disease that impacts more than 55 million people around the world.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO