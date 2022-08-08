Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
nypressnews.com
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
MedicalXpress
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
Good News Network
Large Study Suggests Doing Chores May Be Linked to a 21% Reduced Risk For Alzheimer’s Disease
Cooking, cleaning, and gardening may be linked to reducing your risk for developing Alzheimer’s by more than one-fifth (21%), according to new research. The study that looked at more than a half-million Brits also found the biggest protective activity to be regular brisk walks or bike rides, which were linked to a 35 percent reduction in the onset of the disease.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
ScienceBlog.com
Which leisure activities are linked to lower risk of dementia?
Leisure activities, such as reading a book, doing yoga and spending time with family and friends, may help lower the risk of dementia, according to a new meta-analysis published in the August 10, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The meta-analysis reviewed available studies on the effects of cognitive activities, physical activities, and social activities and the risk of dementia.
Reading, dancing, and socializing could lower your risk of dementia, new study finds￼
Researchers have found that leisure activities, such as reading, can lower your risk of dementia. Reading a book is a nice way to relax, but experts have found that it may also reduce your risk of dementia. In a new study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, researchers found that leisure activities, such as doing yoga and spending time with loved ones, could lower a person’s risk of developing dementia, a disease that impacts more than 55 million people around the world.
YOGA・
Healthline
Chronic Inflammation: Low Vitamin D Levels May Be a Possible Cause
Chronic inflammation is linked to inflammatory-related health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Elevated inflammatory biomarkers in the blood like C-reactive protein can be an indicator of chronic inflammation. A new study has found a link between low vitamin D levels in the blood and elevated C-reactive protein. Researchers...
hcplive.com
Higher Water Intake May Be Linked to Greater Risk of Dry Eye Disease
Both a higher self-reported water intake and a greater measured 24-h urine volume were tied to an increased DED prevalence. High intake of water was not associated with a reduced risk of dry eye disease (DED), according to new findings from a large, population-based study. In fact, higher water intake...
MedicalXpress
Q&A: Four ways to reduce your risk of dementia
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am in my mid-40s and have two young children. My mother developed memory issues in her early 60s, and it has progressively worsened. Her sisters also have related issues. How can I reduce my risk—and my children's risk—for dementia? Are there certain foods, supplements or activities that we should incorporate into our lives to lower the chances for memory loss?
Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline
Hearing loss in dogs can affect their quality of life, and it may increase their risk of developing dementia. A new study from North Carolina State University explores this connection. In the end, researchers hope the results of the study will help them understand the link between sensory loss and cognitive function. Further on, they hope […] The post Hearing Loss in Older Dogs Linked to Dementia, Cognitive Decline appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
A 100-year-old neurologist who's still working shares his secrets to longevity
Guinness World Records named him 'world's oldest practicing doctor.'
hcplive.com
Sleep Disorder May Increase Short-Term Risk for Late-Onset Dementia
Previous smaller studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia. A new cohort study suggests that a hospital-based sleep disorder diagnosis may indicate short-term risk for dementia. “Several smaller, community-based studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia with a focus on sleep as a modifiable...
Psychiatric Times
Update on Depression Treatments for Youth
Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. To date, there are only 2 medications that have US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the acute treatment of major depressive disorder in children and adolescents: fluoxetine (ages 8 to 17 years) and escitalopram (ages 12 to 17 years). Placebo response rates in the 50% range have contributed to negative findings in double-blind placebo-controlled antidepressant trials for the treatment of major depression in youth. Further evidence-based antidepressant treatments are needed for children and adolescents with depression. Recent studies provide new information about treatment for depression in youth.
