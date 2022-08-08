ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

heartlandcollegesports.com

Greg McElroy Lists Houston as His No. 1 Team in Texas

With everyone focused on the Texas Longhorns, the Baylor Bears, and the Texas A&M Aggies, Greg McElroy doesn’t want Houston to go under the radar. On his show Always College Football, McElroy stated that he feels Houston is the only team with a legitimate chance to win 10 or 11 games. After Houston, he had Texas A&M ranked at the next best team out of Texas, realistically as a 9-3 or 8-4 team. While on his show taking mailbag questions, McElroy was asked to rank the Texas college teams ahead of the 2022 season, with his rankings as follows:
HOUSTON, TX
hornfm.com

Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt: No. 13 Houston Cougars

The Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt stays in the Lone Star State for the No. 13 Houston Cougars. Dana Holgorsen is coming off an undefeated conference season and smells blood in the water. Can the Cougars make a little noise in the Group of 5?. Horn Top 20 Roundtable...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Cross Country Announces 2022 Slate

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Cross Country team announced its 2022 schedule, on Tuesday. The Cougars open their season in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at the McNeese Opener on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex. Houston will then return to the city for the Rice Invitational on Sept. 9 before traveling to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Chile Pepper Invitational on Sept. 30. The team rounds out its regular season at the Auturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M on Oct. 15 in College Station, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The Rod Ryan Show

The Rod Ryan Show is a Houston, Texas radio show broadcasting 6-10 a.m. weekdays on 94.5 The Buzz. It's the most interactive show in radio, covering...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in the Houston area

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property

Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cabo Bob's coming to Willowbrook area this summer

This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonianonline.com

Houston's Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

The advantages of car wrapping

HOUSTON — Game On Lock was founded by Rich Czajka, Ken Phu and Kerry Erikewe. They specialize in custom design and wraps. Car wrapping gives the owner of the vehicle full customization of color, finish, and design without altering factory paint finish or diminishing vehicle's value. It also helps to protect the paint from normal wear and tear.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Baker Botts Leases Space in Downtown Skyscraper

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –Baker Botts, one of largest and oldest law firms in Texas, has signed a long-term to extend its occupancy in 910 Louisiana, a landmark office tower in downtown Houston. Cushman & Wakefield and Savills arranged an extension of a 172,301-SF, 8-floor office lease...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque

HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
Houston, TX

