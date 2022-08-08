Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Greg McElroy Lists Houston as His No. 1 Team in Texas
With everyone focused on the Texas Longhorns, the Baylor Bears, and the Texas A&M Aggies, Greg McElroy doesn’t want Houston to go under the radar. On his show Always College Football, McElroy stated that he feels Houston is the only team with a legitimate chance to win 10 or 11 games. After Houston, he had Texas A&M ranked at the next best team out of Texas, realistically as a 9-3 or 8-4 team. While on his show taking mailbag questions, McElroy was asked to rank the Texas college teams ahead of the 2022 season, with his rankings as follows:
hornfm.com
Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt: No. 13 Houston Cougars
The Horn Top 20 presented by Altstadt stays in the Lone Star State for the No. 13 Houston Cougars. Dana Holgorsen is coming off an undefeated conference season and smells blood in the water. Can the Cougars make a little noise in the Group of 5?. Horn Top 20 Roundtable...
uhcougars.com
Cross Country Announces 2022 Slate
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Cross Country team announced its 2022 schedule, on Tuesday. The Cougars open their season in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at the McNeese Opener on Friday, Sept. 2 at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex. Houston will then return to the city for the Rice Invitational on Sept. 9 before traveling to Fayetteville, Ark. for the Chile Pepper Invitational on Sept. 30. The team rounds out its regular season at the Auturo Barrios Invitational hosted by Texas A&M on Oct. 15 in College Station, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled and refused to refund deposit
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
iheart.com
The Rod Ryan Show
The Rod Ryan Show is a Houston, Texas radio show broadcasting 6-10 a.m. weekdays on 94.5 The Buzz. It's the most interactive show in radio, covering...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
texasstandard.org
Houston cuisine is so unique, it has a former NYC restaurant columnist singing its praises
As the fourth most populous city in the nation and the largest in Texas, Houston is known for a lot of things: pro sports, world-class art museums and NASA Space Center Houston. But it’s the city’s food scene that’s really worth getting excited about these days. It...
defendernetwork.com
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in the Houston area
Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Announces Houston Pop-ups In August
Trill Burgers won the title of best burger in America from "Good Morning America", capping a weeklong "United States of Burgers" competition live from Times Square in New York.
multihousingnews.com
Lone Star Capital Acquires 300-Unit Houston Property
Performance Properties has sold Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment community in Houston, to Lone Star Capital, in an off-market transaction. Berkadia represented the seller and also secured acquisition financing for Lone Star. The buyer benefited from a $25.6 million, three-year acquisition loan originated by First Foundation Bank, Yardi Matrix data shows.
Cabo Bob’s coming to Willowbrook area this summer
This summer, Cabo Bob's will open a new Willowbrook-area location at 7103 FM 1960, Houston. (Courtesy Cabo Bob's) Cabo Bob’s will be opening a new location this summer at 7103 FM 1960, Houston—the former location of James Coney Island—according to a July 5 news release. The Austin-based build-your-own burrito restaurant opened its first Greater Houston-area location in 2019. Cabo Bob’s serves Tex-Mex cuisine, such as tacos, burritos, nachos and salads, that can be customized by patrons. www.cabobobs.com.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general
HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
KHOU
The advantages of car wrapping
HOUSTON — Game On Lock was founded by Rich Czajka, Ken Phu and Kerry Erikewe. They specialize in custom design and wraps. Car wrapping gives the owner of the vehicle full customization of color, finish, and design without altering factory paint finish or diminishing vehicle's value. It also helps to protect the paint from normal wear and tear.
realtynewsreport.com
Baker Botts Leases Space in Downtown Skyscraper
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) –Baker Botts, one of largest and oldest law firms in Texas, has signed a long-term to extend its occupancy in 910 Louisiana, a landmark office tower in downtown Houston. Cushman & Wakefield and Savills arranged an extension of a 172,301-SF, 8-floor office lease...
Ready for Adventure? This Luxury Cruise Line Leaves from Galveston, TX in 2023!
If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year. This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!
fox26houston.com
Houston beefing up security at mosques after Muslims killed in Albuquerque
HOUSTON - A recent attack in Albuquerque, New Mexico against Muslims has Houston city leaders ready to protect its own Muslim residents. This comes after a man in his mid-20s was killed Friday night, which Albuquerque police believe to be connected to ambush-related shootings of three other Muslim men in the past nine months.
