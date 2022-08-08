ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas react after judge rules in favor of PGA Tour banning LIV golfers from FedEx Cup

Two of the PGA Tour's heavyweights followed along with many others on Tuesday as a California court ruled against LIV golfers Matt Jones, Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford being allowed in the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas make up two of that current FedEx Cup top 10 going into the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis this week, and both have been vocal about aligning with the PGA Tour going into the future.
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event

England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
Golf World Reacts To Judge's LIV, PGA Tour Ruling

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Judge Beth Freeman said that "LIV contracts are based upon players calculation of what they were leaving behind." The golf world reacted...
Rickie Fowler parts ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with longtime caddie Joe Skovron, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis first reported Tuesday. Skvoron had been on the bag since Fowler turned pro in 2009. As a team, they won five times on the PGA Tour, including the 2015 Players Championship. "It happened Friday night...
Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship with neck injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, on Wednesday because of a neck injury. Matsuyama, who is ranked 11th in the FedEx Cup points standings, is in good shape to advance to next week's BMW Championship (top 70 players) at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware and the season-ending Tour Championship (top 30 players) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs

"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
PGA Can Ban Three Liv Players From FedEx Cup, Judge Rules (2)

Three professional golfers who joined the Saudi Arabia-financed LIV Golf series will have to sit out the FedEx Cup Playoffs because a judge refused to lift their suspension by the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones qualified for the lucrative playoffs and its $18 million top prize...
Rory McIlroy's Response To Reporter's Question Going Viral

With the FedEx Cup playoffs set to begin this week, Rory McIlroy was asked a bizarre question during Wednesday's press conference. A reporter asked McIlroy if the FedEx Cup is the hardest trophy to win in golf. His response to that question is going viral on Twitter. McIlroy replied, "Is...
