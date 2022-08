PHOTOS: Monday at the Dixie Youth World Series

Louisiana AAA’s Rhodes Kilpatrick throws towards first during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Texas in Lumberton. Louisiana won 7-5 and Texas was eliminated. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Louisiana AAA’s Rhodes Kilpatrick throws towards first during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Texas in Lumberton. Louisiana won 7-5 and Texas was eliminated.

North Carolina’s Jeremiah Simmons throws a pitch during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Alabama in Lumberton. Alabama won 10-5.

Alabama’s Jude Wheeler, left, holds on to teammate Phillips Meador as he climbs in the dugout Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against North Carolina in Lumberton. Alabama won 10-5.

Mississippi AAA’s Luke Speed catches a throw to retire Georgia baserunner Easton Neil during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Mississippi won 9-2 and Georgia was eliminated.

Alabama majors pitcher Evan Money tosses the ball to himself while waiting for a catcher to warm him up during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Louisiana in Lumberton. Louisiana won 13-2.

The Virginia majors team retrieves its state flag from the outfield after it was eliminated from the Dixie Youth World Series following Monday’s game against the North Carolina runner-up in Lumberton. The North Carolina runner-up, from Whiteville, won 4-1.

Members of the Alabama “O”Zone team celebrate after a walkoff hit by Patton Mitchell to earn a 3-2 win in Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against South Carolina in Lumberton.

Tennessee “O”Zone’s Bryer Oody throws from his knees during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Louisiana in Lumberton. Tennessee won 2-1 and Louisiana was eliminated.

Tennessee “O”Zone’s Bryer Oody takes his position as Louisiana’s Trace Carver bats during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. Tennessee won 2-1 and Louisiana was eliminated.

Texas “O”Zone’s Ty Riggs throws a pitch during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game against Mississippi in Lumberton. Texas scored six runs in the sixth inning to earn a walk-off 16-15 win; Mississippi was eliminated.

Virginia “O”Zone baserunner Caden Powell leads off first base in front of North Carolina’s Joshua Brooks during Monday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton. North Carolina won 8-3 and Virginia was eliminated.