PC Magazine
Turns Out Zoom Is Great for Remote Work and Remote Code Execution
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has become an essential tool for remote workers, families, and friends to meet almost face-to-face. At the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, one security researcher demonstrated how he used the technology underlying Zoom and other applications to completely control a target's computer.
hackernoon.com
Creating a Python Discord Bot - How to Get Data for Analysis
The ABC cheat sheet for creating a Discord Bot account is simple. Use this article to learn how to: create a Discord bot and add it to the server. Get the full list of channels from the server; get a snapshot of Discord members and their roles. The bot's private password is your private password so don't share it with anybody and use a password manager if necessary. Use the token in the bot's name to create an invite URL for an invite to join a server. The token in this case is necessary.
Creating a Screen Sharing Application With JavaScript
Have you ever wondered how hard or easy it would be to create your own screen-sharing application? In this article, I will show you how to create a screen-sharing application with JavaScript via the Screen Capture API and its getDisplayMedia() technique. This will allow us to capture half or all of a screen and share it with other users throughout a WebRTC conference session.
What Is the Difference Between Enum, Varchar and Int Data Types in MySQL
The 'varchar' and 'enum' fields are different types of data types. They are different in terms of performance, easiness to use, and support for feature changes. An integer is not human-readable, and you have to keep the mapping between numbers and words in your code. The correct order of options in the fields should match your expected sorting behavior. The same story with enums takes the same byte consumption as with an intintintint, and it might bring some problems to beginners.
Imagine DeFi Simplified
DeFi is a term that has been buzzing around recently. It is not alone though as it would seem like formal institutions like big tech, Hollywood and even governments have integrated the social media culture of using hashtags and and evolved them into buzzwords. Acronyms and conjoined words like AI, web3, DeFi and many more are floating around in the ether, permeating everyday conversation. Geeky is now the new cool apparently.
Jitter Clicking: A Strategic Mouse-Clicking Strategy
Jitter Clicking is a strategic mouse-clicking strategy that helps you achieve your desired results. By increasing the rate at which your users click, you can increase the chances of achieving success. What is Jitter Clicking. Jitter clicking is achieved by clicking on the mouse button repeatedly while the cursor is...
How to Describe Your Technical Issue to Get Quick and Effective Help
Before others can help you with your technical issue, they first need to understand it. Thus, you will need to describe it to them. either you get someone's attention first, and then do an improvised speech about your issue, or. you document the issues in writing on your own, and...
How to Optimize Your Salesforce Security
Many of Salesforce’s vulnerabilities are a result of user customizations. The Salesforce platform alone can’t fully protect users from their actions — companies must make ongoing efforts to help secure their cloud applications. Four common Salesforce vulnerabilities to keep in mind: Unsafe authorizations, excessive privileges, compromised system integrations and security best practices. These complications often go unaddressed due to the idea that, since the platform includes those measures, security is its exclusive domain, but cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.
Understanding WhatsApp Architecture
Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
makeuseof.com
How to Publish a Package on npm
The Node Package Manager, popularly known as npm, is an online repository for publishing NodeJS packages and libraries. It is also a command-line tool that lets you interact with registered packages. It can help with package installation, version management, and dependency management. Developers publish their JavaScript libraries on npm every...
Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good
It’s a pretty common opinion outside the crypto community that the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) as technology has absolutely no purpose. I disagree, even though a number of its current uses are, almost exclusively, different versions of tricking the uninformed into throwing lots of money into technology they don’t understand. However, they do present a clear path to monetization for artists, something I'll get into after delving into the technical details. For now, let's focus on two problems with NFTs as implemented today.
How to Test UX Design: UX Problem, Validation & User Testing
This article will help you understand the process of testing UX design. The process of testing design is becoming more and more important in the UX world. It allows you to determine if your design will work for your users and solve their problems, but it also allows you to test other aspects of your business model or product as well.
Top 5 FAQs on Smart Contract Auditing
From the DAO hack to wormhole attacks and other DeFi bridge attacks, smart contract vulnerability exploitation has been a buzz among crypto enthusiasts for some time. Blockchain technology grabbed the attention of users because of its security aspect. Though smart contracts are deployed over blockchain, they are not without risks.
The Windows Club
How to create Menu tabs in PowerPoint
When you open a Microsoft Office document, you will see some features on the menu bar called tabs. Under each tab there are various tools you can use in your Office document, whether to edit or modify any text or objects in the document, but what if you want to create your tabs in a Microsoft Office program, for instance, PowerPoint? you can use the Customize Ribbon settings to create tabs on the menu bar and add buttons to it.
How to Design for Mobile Apps
Mobile is the future of the web. Recent advancements in the tech space have led to the creation of smartphones that are just as powerful as laptops. And given this, there is no reason why users wouldn’t prefer mobiles over desktops for the convenience and ease of use they offer.
hackernoon.com
Making Your Code Look Pretty
When you are new to programming, you’re focused on making your code work—not on making it look pretty. If you pay close attention to other people’s code, such as open-source projects and example snippets in books or blogs, you will notice a few things:. the lines are...
Web3 Service Provider Ankr Integrates Staking with its Infrastructure Layer
Ankr, a decentralised infrastructure platform announced the addition of token staking to its infrastructure layer, enabling Web3 users to profit from the fees paid to node operators. Node operators on the Ankr network now offer their customers the staking service after the successful implementation of the staking functionality. Vested Interest...
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
TechCrunch
Dropbase can help turn your messy spreadsheet into queryable SQL database
The two founders were struggling to move spreadsheet data into a SQL database where they could work with it. Even though they were technical people, they couldn’t get everything working without a lot of tinkering. They created a tool to make it easy to drag and drop a .csv file onto a Postgres database and start querying it.
The Linux Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!
We are back with the results announcement for The Linux Writing Contest, July 2022. HackerNoon has partnered with Linode to give monthly prizes to the best Linux stories!. In order to participate, simply submit your story with the #Linux tag, and you’ll be entered to win from a prize pool of $3,000 every month! from June 1st to August 31st!
HackerNoon
