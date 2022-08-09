Read full article on original website
How Will Blockchain Bridges and Cross-Chain Interoperability Evolve from a UX Perspective?
The crypto/web3 space has matured considerably as a whole. Long gone are the days where Ethereum is the only platform for smart contracts — the emergence of multiple smart contract chains have provided us with faster and cheaper alternatives to Ethereum. As a testament to this fact, Ethereum’s TVL...
What Is the Difference Between Enum, Varchar and Int Data Types in MySQL
The 'varchar' and 'enum' fields are different types of data types. They are different in terms of performance, easiness to use, and support for feature changes. An integer is not human-readable, and you have to keep the mapping between numbers and words in your code. The correct order of options in the fields should match your expected sorting behavior. The same story with enums takes the same byte consumption as with an intintintint, and it might bring some problems to beginners.
Can You Earn a Lambo by Being a Flash Arbitrageur on BNB Smart Chain?
The fascinating story of me diving deep into an arbitrage business on the most active blockchain platform. This story started one long evening while I was routinely analyzing traders’ performance on the BSC blockchain. I was using our Datamint data analytics engine to look for the most profitable actors. This engine contains historical and live data being constantly streamed from the most active blockchain in terms of daily active users’ quantity — BNB Smart Chain (former Binance Smart Chain). I had a hypothesis that it was possible to find trading insights from these traders’ behavior.
What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work?
Following the recent and ongoing explosion in digital currency and the subsequent creation of numerous online business start-ups and projects, the crowdsale has been born. Along with crowdfunding, it is now increasingly employed as a tool to raise capital for a diverse range of business endeavors. Crowdfunding has taken off...
The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced!
Fellow Hackers, it’s THAT time again. We have the results for the winners of the #Future of Finance writing contest Round 2. If this is your first time reading, HackerNoon has built a partnership with Bricktrade giving y'all an exciting opportunity to win $$$! We're giving away monthly prizes worth $2,000 to the best Future of Finance stories EVERY MONTH.
NFT IP Rights and its Failed Promise
While the move to CC0 is often framed as an altruistic move to better align with the decentralized ideals of Web 3, I suspect there is more at play here. I would argue that we may have all been sold on a false promise, to begin with. This was not malicious in nature, after all the notion that if you can own the IP rights to a verifiable digital asset seems like a rational deduction. However, enforcing said IP rights around NFT JPEGs is a different story entirely and potentially very difficult from a legal standpoint, especially on a global scale.
How to Maximize the Value of User Stories
A common problem for many development teams is miscommunication or misunderstanding of business requirements. User Story turns out a round table for discussions over future achievements. Techstack Ltd. Software development & product engineering company. Most bugs (in my experience, more than half of them) stem from poor understanding of context...
Top 5 FAQs on Smart Contract Auditing
From the DAO hack to wormhole attacks and other DeFi bridge attacks, smart contract vulnerability exploitation has been a buzz among crypto enthusiasts for some time. Blockchain technology grabbed the attention of users because of its security aspect. Though smart contracts are deployed over blockchain, they are not without risks.
Stablecoins - The T0000000.1 Problem
Stablecoins (SC’s) are a viable alternative to cryptocurrencies, as they are pegged to a fiat currency and supposedly give digital coins a stable price (1:1) This is something that has been an issue for un-pegged crypto coins and tokens. Yet, the DNA of SC's does not intertwine very well into our current system, if that at all. They bring native problems that are hard to fix overnight, such as Tether's breakdown of asset-backed collateral.
Jitter Clicking: A Strategic Mouse-Clicking Strategy
Jitter Clicking is a strategic mouse-clicking strategy that helps you achieve your desired results. By increasing the rate at which your users click, you can increase the chances of achieving success. What is Jitter Clicking. Jitter clicking is achieved by clicking on the mouse button repeatedly while the cursor is...
Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers
To boost DeFi on Polkadot, DeFi network Acala has partnered with Polkadot's innovation center Astar Network. The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains to provide developers with more options and incentives. The growing number of decentralized applications (dApps) on Astar is largely...
Blockchain Explained - For Noobs
If you are here out of chaos while trying to understand web3 and Blockchain, then don’t worry I was going through the same chaos over the internet while I was trying to understand this new famous trendy technology with some fancy terms and some jargon for the non-tech or even tech people. So in this blog, I’ll share the basic understanding I studied of blockchain technology.
How to Accelerate App Performance by Performance Engineering? [Best Practices Inside]
Building a product with quality in mind not only improves product performance but also helps build a strong reputation and loyal customer base in the long run. Let’s take a closer look at what performance engineering is in detail. What Does Performance Engineering Stand For?. Say you are building.
How to Elicit the Right Information to Get the Right Solution
In order to design an optimal technology solution that truly solves a customer’s problems, you need access to the best information. To get the right information from executives, tech professionals need to have high levels of executive presence. Emotional intelligence is another skill that is critical for tech professionals who are seeking the right answers. When tech professionals do not have these skills, they will often find themselves searching fruitlessly or waiting endlessly for important information, which never results in a satisfied customer. It makes it much easier to get right information, as well as make sure the client knows the scope of the project, if you prepare a comprehensive list of questions.
How to Optimize Your Salesforce Security
Many of Salesforce’s vulnerabilities are a result of user customizations. The Salesforce platform alone can’t fully protect users from their actions — companies must make ongoing efforts to help secure their cloud applications. Four common Salesforce vulnerabilities to keep in mind: Unsafe authorizations, excessive privileges, compromised system integrations and security best practices. These complications often go unaddressed due to the idea that, since the platform includes those measures, security is its exclusive domain, but cybersecurity is a shared responsibility.
Imagine DeFi Simplified
DeFi is a term that has been buzzing around recently. It is not alone though as it would seem like formal institutions like big tech, Hollywood and even governments have integrated the social media culture of using hashtags and and evolved them into buzzwords. Acronyms and conjoined words like AI, web3, DeFi and many more are floating around in the ether, permeating everyday conversation. Geeky is now the new cool apparently.
What Are The Advantages Of Usage-Based Car Insurance?
In recent years, Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) has become one of the most talked-about technologies in the automotive insurance industry - and for good reason. A relatively new type of insurance, UBI allows insurance companies to utilize telematic (telematics is a method of monitoring cars, trucks, equipment and other assets by using GPS technology and on-board diagnostics) and tracking technology to assess their clients’ driving habits.
Creating a Screen Sharing Application With JavaScript
Have you ever wondered how hard or easy it would be to create your own screen-sharing application? In this article, I will show you how to create a screen-sharing application with JavaScript via the Screen Capture API and its getDisplayMedia() technique. This will allow us to capture half or all of a screen and share it with other users throughout a WebRTC conference session.
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
How to Describe Your Technical Issue to Get Quick and Effective Help
Before others can help you with your technical issue, they first need to understand it. Thus, you will need to describe it to them. either you get someone's attention first, and then do an improvised speech about your issue, or. you document the issues in writing on your own, and...
