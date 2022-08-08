ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Hit-and-run driver killed Pablo Rodriguez, 55, on bike in East Side community

With the hit-and-run killing of Pablo Rodriguez, 55, struck on his bike in the East Side community, Chicago has lost six cyclists to traffic violence this year. According to police, on Thursday, August 11, at about 6:15 a.m., this driver fatally struck Rodriguez from behind as he bicycled north under a viaduct in the 9900 block of South Avenue L (3600 E.) According to witnesses, the driver was in a black van, and they fled north on Avenue L.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

After SBC called on CTA to make schedules reflect reality, Carter says it will happen

In June, Streetsblog Chicago ran an op-ed asking the Chicago Transit Authority to stop acting as if it hadn’t cut service due to staffing shortages, and instead adjust its schedules and Bus and Train Tracker apps to make them align with reality. “It’s time for the agency to take a pragmatic approach to its labor challenges, and be realistic and transparent about how just much service it can actually provide… It must change its published timetables so that ‘scheduled service’ and actual bus and train runs begin to at least remotely resemble each other.”
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Englewood Nature Trail, other Illinois walk/bike/transit projects get federal RAISE grants

On Thursday U.S transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris administration has awarded more than $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to help urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, port, and intermodal transportation in an effort to make our transportation system safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Fifty percent of the RAISE funds will go to urban areas and the other half will go to rural areas.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

The Sunnyside contraflow lane: A little infrastructure that makes a big difference

It’s a simple project, but one that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. The Chicago Department of Transportation, in cooperation with bike-friendly alder Matt Martin (47th), recently striped a contraflow (“wrong-way”) bike lane on the short stretch of Sunnyside Avenue (4500 N.) between Western (2400 W.) and Lincoln (2230 W.) avenues in Lincoln Square, next to Welles Park.
CHICAGO, IL

