In June, Streetsblog Chicago ran an op-ed asking the Chicago Transit Authority to stop acting as if it hadn’t cut service due to staffing shortages, and instead adjust its schedules and Bus and Train Tracker apps to make them align with reality. “It’s time for the agency to take a pragmatic approach to its labor challenges, and be realistic and transparent about how just much service it can actually provide… It must change its published timetables so that ‘scheduled service’ and actual bus and train runs begin to at least remotely resemble each other.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO