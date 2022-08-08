Read full article on original website
Swearing in
Montgomery County Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson, left, swears in newly-appointed Montgomery County Auditor Jill Ozuna during the supervisors meeting July 26. Ozuna began her duties Aug. 1.
Douglas County Board Denies Permit for Firearm Sales at Bennington Home.
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met for a brief meeting Tuesday to discuss a special use permit for firearm sales and transfers from a Bennington home. The Board ultimately denied the permit in a 4-2 vote, citing fears of gun violence. The Omaha City Council did not meet Tuesday.
Cheesy Pizza, Big Burritos, Mighty T-Bones & Countless Celebrities in Page County, Iowa
*The influence on America’s musical history can still be seen and heard in this corner of SW-Iowa. The cities of Shenandoah and Clarinda are two of the Midwest’s most precious areas when it comes to the historic musical origins that fans all over the world would agree with. Our visit to Page County was sponsored and funded by the Western Iowa Tourism Region. Some of the meals, services and goods were complimentary. The views expressed in this blog post are of our own. Now, let’s Gallivant!
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Dolores "Dee" Jackson, 91
Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton, Stanton. Dolores Maxine “Dee” Jackson, the daughter of Lloyd and Erma (King) Goodvin, was born March 29, 1931, at Corning. Dee was preceded...
Summit Carbon Solutions considering eminent domain to build pipelines
Iowa — The company planning to build a carbon capture pipeline may use eminent domain to get the project done in Iowa and Nebraska. This multi-billion dollar pipeline would move carbon dioxide across five states. Summit Carbon Solutions says it will cut greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol and...
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters
GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters. Petty...
Atlantic Mayor Asks Residents and Property Owners to change the City’s Visual
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting Mayor Grace Garrett spoke about businesses and property owners cleaning up the weeds along the sidewalks and curbs. The mayor says AtlanticFest is coming to Atlantic on August 13 and will bring a lot of visitors to the town. The day features a huge car and motorcycle show and all the other vendors coming into town. Garrett says residents can clean up the city’s visuals with little work like cutting the grass and weeds.
Melvin Woods, 83
Melvin Frederick Woods, 83, Beatrice, Neb., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Melvin was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Durham, N.C., the son of James and Katherine (Medlin) Woods. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline of Beatrice, Neb,; children, Alysia Zabokrtsky, of...
Omaha neighbors skeptical as city street becomes smoother
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city street that’s more like a bad country road gets attention from Omaha Public Works. It comes not long after 6 On Your Side went on a rough ride. Ten days ago, a one-block stretch of the city street could have carried a nickname like bouncy Bancroft.
Parking Information released for AtlanticFest
(Atlantic) AtlanticFest is Saturday, August 13, with free entertainment, a Car Show, Road Race, Bags Tournament, food vendors, crafters, and family games. Kelsi Beschorner, Program Director for the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, says Chestnut Street, along with several side streets and city parking lots, will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022 for AtlanticFest activities. “We are thankful for residents and businesses’ cooperation,” said Beschorner. “It makes the early morning of AtlanticFest go a lot smoother.”
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
Iowa Felon Caught By Missouri Deputies After Underestimating Corn
What do the sun, corn, and dogs all have in common; well in Hopkins Missouri, they are part of the trifecta used to stop an Iowa felon. Guardo Gutierrez had a warrant out for his arrest in Iowa that alleged the was a felon that possessed and also displayed a firearm during an assault. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says Gutierrez was also suspected of being armed while he was in hiding in Hopkins, Missouri.
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
