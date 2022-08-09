ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did The US Government Just Declare War on Crypto?

Experts assess the implications of the Treasury Department’s sanctioning of privacy protocol Tornado Cash earlier this week. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department added Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash, and a slew of addresses associated with the service, to its Specially Designated Nationals list—a classification typically reserved for terrorist organizations and enemy nations.
Anonymous user sends ETH from Tornado Cash to prominent figures following sanctions

On Tuesday, one day after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash for its alleged role in cryptocurrency money laundering operations, intervals of 0.1 Ether (ETH) transactions began materializing from the smart contract to prominent figures such as Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and American television host Jimmy Fallon. It is not possible to trace the source of the transactions per Tornado Cash design, and as a result, either one individual or multiple individuals or entities could be involved in the operation.
DeFi Exchange dYdX Blocking Addresses Associated With Tornado Cash

The exchange took decisive action to block crypto addresses associated with Tornado Cash following this week’s sanctions blow from the U.S. Decentralized crypto exchange dYdX announced it had begun blocking users that had interacted with the recently-sanctioned Tornado Cash. “Many accounts were blocked because a certain portion of the...
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform

Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
Don't accidentally throw your TABOR refund check away

Every Colorado resident should double check their mail before they toss out any envelopes this month. There could be a tax refund check for you.The State of Colorado has started to send out TABOR refund checks of at least $750.This is what the envelope looks like:It's not junk mail, so don't throw it away!RELATED: Governor Polis renames TABOR refunds in election year maneuver: 'A rose is a rose' State officials have set up a hotline for people who have questions about their checks. Coloradans can call 303.951.4996.Here's what money experts say about making the most of your refund:Before you spend anything, make sure it goes to your most pressing need.Second, pay down your credit cards -- eliminate high interest debt.Then, pay down other debts like your car loans or overdue utility bills.Put anything left into savings.
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Mark Cuban faces class action lawsuit for promoting Voyager crypto products

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who has been quite active in the crypto ecosystem for the past year, is facing a class-action lawsuit over his promotions of the bankrupt crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital. The Moskowitz Law Firm filed a civil suit in the United States District Court in Southern...
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
US Department of Treasury Targets Another Crypto Mixer as Tornado Cash Gets Sanctioned

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has targeted another crypto mixer by sanctioning Tornado Cash. Most recently, in May, OFAC sanctioned Blender.io, a mixer that is said to be utilized by North Korea for its “malicious cyber activities and money-laundering of stolen virtual currency.”
WazirX issues warning; Stablecoin giants back Merge

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 10, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. WazirX users head for exits amid Binance spat. Followed by Circle and Tether announcing support for Ethereum Proof-of-Stake. Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to donate to Ukraine. And finally, Iran pays US$10M...
Tornado Cash's Channels Keep Disappearing in Wake of Treasury's Ban

The official Tornado Cash Telegram channel is still live. The Treasury Department’s move to blacklist Tornado Cash is continuing to wreak havoc. According to multiple reports from Twitter users, the project’s Discord server has disappeared following the Treasury’s ban, and its website and governance forum are also offline. Crypto Briefing was unable to access the website, governance forum, and Discord server Friday, but its Telegram channel was still live.
Low-Cap Altcoin Explodes After Institutional Giant BlackRock Namedrops Crypto Asset

An environmentally conscious blockchain project is surging after the world’s largest asset management firm praised its efforts. According to a new press release announcing a spot-priced Bitcoin (BTC) private trust for investors, BlackRock says that Energy Web (EWT) is helping to lead the way when it comes to reducing the carbon footprint associated with cryptocurrency mining.
US blacklisting of Tornado Cash sparks outcry from cryptocurrency industry

The US Treasury Department blacklisted the virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday, saying the system "has been used to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019." The platform was added to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN), prohibiting all transactions on Tornado Cash by people in the US "unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control]", the Treasury Department announcement said.
Suspected developer of crypto mixer Tornado Cash arrested

The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service said Friday that the arrested 29-year-old man is suspected to be involved in “concealing criminal financial flows and facilitating money laundering” through the popular crypto mixing service. “Multiple arrests are not ruled out,” it said. The agency added that it arrested the...
“It’s Potentially Illegal”: As Crypto Crashed, Coinbase Stopped Some Notifications

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Back in November 2021, cryptocurrencies, which saw a huge surge during most of the pandemic, suddenly began to nosedive. Joe Hovde, a New York-based data scientist, decided that this might be his moment to buy into crypto: He took a risk on the price plunge and bought some Ethereum, the next most popular crypto asset after Bitcoin, on Coinbase, a crypto exchange.
