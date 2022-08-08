Tiny enough to fit around your keychain, these Go-Cons are the most portable Nintendo Switch controllers you’ll ever find!. Not that the current set of Joy-Cons ever had a portability issue, but that didn’t stop Liam de la Bedoyere from seeing how small he could make gaming controllers. Looking like something that 8BitDo would design, the Go-Cons are foldable puck-shaped controllers that open up into fully-functional gaming interfaces, complete with a joystick, XYAB buttons, and even shoulder buttons. Designed originally for an Instagram design challenge, Bedoyere (who goes by his IG moniker Bored Eye Design) found his concept getting a lot of attention from Nintendo geeks for its unique appearance and template. The Go-Cons fold shut when not in use, becoming almost like a tiny fidget toy for your fingers. Open them up, however, and the compact little device turns into a controller that you can use with any gaming console, or even your laptop or phone!

