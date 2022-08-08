Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Foldable Nintendo Switch ‘Go-Cons’ let you carry your love for gaming no matter where you go
Tiny enough to fit around your keychain, these Go-Cons are the most portable Nintendo Switch controllers you’ll ever find!. Not that the current set of Joy-Cons ever had a portability issue, but that didn’t stop Liam de la Bedoyere from seeing how small he could make gaming controllers. Looking like something that 8BitDo would design, the Go-Cons are foldable puck-shaped controllers that open up into fully-functional gaming interfaces, complete with a joystick, XYAB buttons, and even shoulder buttons. Designed originally for an Instagram design challenge, Bedoyere (who goes by his IG moniker Bored Eye Design) found his concept getting a lot of attention from Nintendo geeks for its unique appearance and template. The Go-Cons fold shut when not in use, becoming almost like a tiny fidget toy for your fingers. Open them up, however, and the compact little device turns into a controller that you can use with any gaming console, or even your laptop or phone!
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
OM System OM-5: everything we know so far about the promising travel camera
Fittingly for a camera that will be the last to bear the 'Olympus' badge, the OM System OM-1 is one of the best mirrorless cameras we've seen this year – and the rumors suggest it could soon get a smaller, more affordable sibling called the OM System OM-5. Seasoned...
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
Your guide to PS5 restock updates and PS5 stock drops, updated daily
Cult of Mac
Save on an Apple Magic Trackpad during our Back to Education sale
If you’re tired of your mouse, a Magic Trackpad could be the perfect new input device for your Mac or iPad. And during our Back to Education sale, you can get Apple’s wireless trackpad for just $117.99 (regularly $129) — no coupon code needed. Plus, your purchase...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reviewed.com
The Light Phone 2 offers an escape from the modern web, but it’ll cost you
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. You don't have to look far to find a reason to want to unplug from all the woes the modern web throws our way. Between the constant pings, endless feeds, and countless things we need to get done, there's always a reason to check your phone. That's where the Light Phone 2 comes in, a barebones phone that has more in common with cell phones from the early 2000s than modern tech. You can use it as a second device, or if you're feeling bold you can drop ditch your smartphone and make the Light Phone your daily driver.
This is almost the sci-fi gaming desk of my dreams yet I am not worthy
The sleek, minimalist Lumina Desk comes with a broad OLED screen and demands you declutter.
Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now
Bring the best tech into your home and beyond with these Best Buy deals on massage guns, PC accessories and kitchen appliances.
Poll: Do you like the way Apple brought battery percentage back to iPhone with iOS 16?
IOS 16 was announced in June with multiple new features, including a new lock screen with widgets, revamped notifications, improved Focus mode, options to edit and unsend messages in iMessage, and more. This week the company released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, and it came with a surprise: the battery percentage for modern iPhones. However, the once beloved feature now seems quite controversial.
Digital Trends
How to factory reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro
Any responsible owner of anything electronic needs to not only know how to use it but also how to reset it. That, too, is true for knowing how to reset your Google Pixel Buds Pro. Why? Maybe it's because Bluetooth sometimes is a fickle mistress — both on the side...
notebookcheck.net
Gainbang K37 smartwatch arrives with built-in GPS and 40-day battery life
The Gainbang K37 smartwatch is available worldwide via AliExpress. The company bills the wearable as an outdoors sports watch, with built-in GPS navigation and over 20 sports modes available. The device looks similar to the Amazfit T-Rex 2, though the K37 is likely to under-perform in comparison. The company suggests...
CNET
Google's Nest Video Doorbell Drops to Within Dollars of Its Lowest Price Ever
When Google launched another version of its video doorbell in 2021, we were impressed by how the device can scan faces. It can tell you who's at your front door if you upload images of friends and family members and ID them in the app. We voted the Nest Doorbell (battery version) the best video doorbell from Google for 2022, but the wired version works just as well and right now it's $80 off on both Best Buy and Amazon.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com
This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
The best deals on the Apple Watch 7 you can get right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon and Walmart have all models of the Apple Watch 7 on sale now. If you're an Apple iOS-friendly household,...
CNET
Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot
Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
The Top Dyson Vacuum Alternatives Don’t Carry the Name But Do Carry the Specs
When discussing the best vacuum cleaner for your home, you must bring the best Dyson vacuum cleaners into the conversation. Dyson devices are known for their advanced designs, impressive suction power and long battery life. But these aren’t the only things they’re known for — we are talking about price. Investing in one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners will set you back a little. For this reason, or if you don’t just want to follow the crowd, we’ve put together a selection of the best Dyson vacuum alternatives. What to Consider Before Buying a Dyson Vacuum Alternative Before you commit to your...
Digital Trends
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now and get a $60 Best Buy gift card
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has just been announced and it’s looking like something special. If you’re considering buying one, Best Buy has a great Galaxy Watch 5 pre-order deal. Right now, when you pre-order either the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, you can get a $40 or $60 Best Buy e-gift card that can be spent on anything else at Best Buy.
Comments / 0