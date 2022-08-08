Read full article on original website
Related
redoakexpress.com
National Night Out
Red Oak’s National Night Out was held Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Fountain Square Park. Pictured above are Montgomery County first responders during the opening ceremonies.
redoakexpress.com
Blays praised by Rainey at meeting
The Red Oak Downtown Urban Renewal Board met for its regular monthly meeting July 27. DUR Chairman Roger Vial said two projects were under consideration for first round grant approval, the first being a new request from the Red Oak Elks Lodge #1304, in the amount of $872. “They replaced...
redoakexpress.com
Daniel Bruning, 76
Daniel Edwin Bruning, 76, of Red Oak, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. Daniel was born March 30, 1946, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Bernard and Cecilia (Hamata) Bruning. He graduated from Stanton High School in 1964 and attended business school in Omaha, Neb.
redoakexpress.com
Dolores "Dee" Jackson, 91
Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton, Stanton. Dolores Maxine “Dee” Jackson, the daughter of Lloyd and Erma (King) Goodvin, was born March 29, 1931, at Corning. Dee was preceded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redoakexpress.com
Melvin Woods, 83
Melvin Frederick Woods, 83, Beatrice, Neb., formerly of Red Oak, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Melvin was born Sept. 3, 1938, in Durham, N.C., the son of James and Katherine (Medlin) Woods. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline of Beatrice, Neb,; children, Alysia Zabokrtsky, of...
Comments / 0