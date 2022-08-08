Read full article on original website
forkast.news
India’s WazirX says it has no-tolerance policy on illegal activities
Zanmai Labs Private Limited, the firm operating Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, said Tuesday it has a no-tolerance policy towards any “illegal activities”. Users agree to use the exchange in accordance with applicable laws, the company said in a statement. Fast facts. WazirX, one of India’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges...
forkast.news
Binance-WazirX spat heats up as investors yank funds from Indian exchange
“He said, she said” doesn’t get much more bitter, nor high-stakes, than the blame game being played out between cryptocurrency exchanges WazirX and Binance in recent days. WazirX, reckoned to be India’s largest exchange, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, have been embroiled in a war of...
forkast.news
Binance to stop off-chain transfers with India’s WazirX
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance will remove the off-chain fund transfer channel between India’s WazirX and itself beginning Aug. 11, following recent regulatory action taken against Zanmai Labs Private Limited, the entity operating WazirX. Fast facts. Users will still be able to deposit and withdraw balances between Binance and WazirX,...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise on slower inflation, Ethereum’s completed test run ahead of PoS merge
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose, along with nearly all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia after the U.S. reported slower inflation in July and as Ethereum completed a test run for its upcoming shift to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 6.31% in the last...
forkast.news
Why crypto remains niche and far from the mainstream
Cryptocurrency continues to capture the imagination of proponents and make headlines on an almost daily basis. But in many respects, it remains an immature industry with relatively few use cases. The main struggle right now is adoption, especially during a bear market — in terms of raising overall awareness and encouraging more people to actually utilize both cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in everyday life.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with equities as US inflation shows signs of slowing
Bitcoin, Ethereum and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies rose in tandem with U.S. equities markets overnight as consumer data showed U.S. inflation slowed in July. Polkadot surged after announcing a tie-up in decentralized finance services. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB...
forkast.news
Thailand’s central bank to get more power in crypto regulation overhaul: report
Thailand’s central bank will receive more power as the South-East Asian nation steps up regulation of digital assets, said Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith. Thailand plans to tighten its supervision of platforms and exchanges that offer trading in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, Bloomberg reported quoting Termpittayapaisith. Currently, the...
forkast.news
China shuts 13,000 social media accounts for promoting crypto investment
China has shut down nearly 13,000 accounts advocating cryptocurrency investments on popular Chinese social media platforms this year, deleted 51,000 related posts and closed 105 websites offering crypto-related information, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced on Tuesday. Fast facts. The CAC said the account-deletion campaign is to enforce the...
forkast.news
Crypto lender Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, ends token swap feature
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut freezed withdrawals as well as ended its token swapping feature on Monday, just as the market is showing signs of recovery from the so-called crypto winter. Fast facts. Hodlnaut said the withdrawal freeze is to “focus on stabilizing our liquidity and preserving assets” and for “necessary...
forkast.news
India crypto traders try to dodge fallout from WazirX woes, spat with Binance
Cryptocurrency investor Neel Kukreti reckons he got lucky. Like thousands of other investors, the 24-year-old had crypto sitting in India’s WazirX exchange when local authorities on Aug. 5 froze US$8 million in the platform’s funds, alleging violation of foreign exchange laws. Then matters got more complicated when Binance,...
forkast.news
Iran pays US$10 mln import order with crypto for 1st time: report
Iran has made the country’s first cryptocurrency payment with a US$10 million import order this week, which could be an option for the country to bypass broad trade embargoes, according to a media report. Fast facts. It did not disclose the counterparty to the transaction or which cryptocurrency was...
forkast.news
Zipmex to release unspecified amount of Bitcoin, Ether to its customers
Crypto exchange Zipmex is planning to release an unspecified amount of Ethereum and Bitcoin on Aug. 11 and 16 respectively, after a suspension of withdrawals from its Z Wallet last month. Fast facts. The Singapore-based company said on Monday it is working to release the balance of its customers’ Z...
forkast.news
Crypto.com enters South Korea market with two local startup acquisitions
Cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has forayed into South Korea with two acquisitions — payment service provider PnLink Co. and virtual asset service provider OK-BIT Co., the company said. Fast facts. The Singapore-based company also said it secured registration under South Korea’s electronic financial transaction act and as a virtual asset...
forkast.news
Despite the bear market, enterprise blockchain has nothing to fear
With the loss of confidence from a number of established crypto lending and funding platforms rendered insolvent by ailing financial markets and large overleveraged positions, fears of a widespread contagion affecting associated protocols and businesses have been increasing. Amidst significant job layoffs and struggling financial markets, the general sentiment and...
forkast.news
Circle freezes smart contract addresses linked to blacklisted Tornado Cash
Circle Internet Financial Ltd., the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, froze over 75,000 USDC in funds linked to 81 sanctioned addresses at the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash on Monday, according to data from crypto aggregator Dune Analytics. Fast facts. The U.S. Treasury Department banned all U.S. persons and entities from...
forkast.news
Naver’s Zepeto metaverse starts blockchain initiative with Solana
South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto has teamed with Solana and Web 3.0 developer Jump Crypto to construct ZepetoX, a cryptocurrency-based metaverse project, according to a press release. Fast facts. ZepetoX aims to establish a 3D open-world platform where creators and users can build, play and earn on top of blockchain...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin falls as crypto market loses steam, equities dip ahead of inflation data
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell as most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies gave up ground made earlier in the week. BNB was the exception, posting a slight gain to round out a 15% price increase in the past seven days. Fast facts. Bitcoin changed hands at US$23,216 as of 8:00 a.m....
forkast.news
Reddit teams up with FTX to innovate community points
Reddit has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to integrate the social network’s Community Points feature with FTX Pay to allow Reddit users to buy Ether on the app. FTX Tuesday said the partnership enables Reddit users to purchase the second-largest crypto by market cap from supported Reddit apps and pay blockchain network fees for their Community Points on-chain transactions.
