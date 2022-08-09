Read full article on original website
USDC, Tether announce support for Ethereum proof-of-stake
Two of the largest stablecoin issuers — Tether and USDC — announced Tuesday that they will support Ethereum’s proof-of-stake (PoS) chain, as Ethereum’s “Merge” looms and crypto miners are banding together against the abandonment of mining. Fast facts. Tether said it is important that...
Binance-WazirX spat heats up as investors yank funds from Indian exchange
“He said, she said” doesn’t get much more bitter, nor high-stakes, than the blame game being played out between cryptocurrency exchanges WazirX and Binance in recent days. WazirX, reckoned to be India’s largest exchange, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, have been embroiled in a war of...
Binance-incubated Injective Labs raises US$40 mln
Pantera Capital-backed Injective Labs has raised US$40 million to be used to create blockchain optimized for financial applications, it said in a statement. The funding round was led by Jump Crypto and BH Digital, the crypto arm of hedge fund manager Alan Howard. Injective, a layer-1 network, will also use...
South Korea’s top financial regulator to accelerate new crypto legislation
A task force comprising private-sector experts and relevant ministries will “expedite the review process of bills on virtual assets,” said chairman of South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) Kim Joo-hyun at Thursday’s National Assembly meeting. Fast facts. Kim said the upcoming crypto legislation will take a...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise on slower inflation, Ethereum’s completed test run ahead of PoS merge
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose, along with nearly all other top 10 cryptocurrencies, in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia after the U.S. reported slower inflation in July and as Ethereum completed a test run for its upcoming shift to the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 6.31% in the last...
Binance to support Ethereum’s PoS Merge, evaluate new forked tokens
Binance will support Ethereum’s “Merge,” expected in September, and will evaluate if it would list any newly forked tokens, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume said on Wednesday. Fast facts. Binance said it is closely monitoring the development of the merge, which could potentially...
Iran pays US$10 mln import order with crypto for 1st time: report
Iran has made the country’s first cryptocurrency payment with a US$10 million import order this week, which could be an option for the country to bypass broad trade embargoes, according to a media report. Fast facts. It did not disclose the counterparty to the transaction or which cryptocurrency was...
Limit crypto expansion in developing countries, urges U.N. agency
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged limits on cryptocurrencies across developing nations, in a series of policy briefs released on Wednesday. Fast facts. The UNCTAD, part of the UN Secretariat, said cryptocurrencies could curb the effectiveness of capital controls that developing countries typically use to...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether retreat as investors digest inflation, Blackrock developments
Bitcoin fell back in Asia trading after setting a two-month high of US$24,822 overnight following news BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, had launched its own Bitcoin fund. Ethereum followed a similar track, but held some of its gains after hitting a six-week high of US$1,927. Both crypto and equity markets had risen earlier this week on signs the pace of inflation was slowing in the U.S.
India crypto traders try to dodge fallout from WazirX woes, spat with Binance
Cryptocurrency investor Neel Kukreti reckons he got lucky. Like thousands of other investors, the 24-year-old had crypto sitting in India’s WazirX exchange when local authorities on Aug. 5 froze US$8 million in the platform’s funds, alleging violation of foreign exchange laws. Then matters got more complicated when Binance,...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall in general sell off; Solana takes hit, BNB stumbles
Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, with almost all top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap in the red. Solana was the biggest mover among the major coins, dropping 5.94% in the past 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 3.42% in the prior 24 hours to change...
Markets: Bitcoin dips, Ether little changed; Huobi Token surges amid stake sale speculation
Bitcoin fell while Ethereum traded little changed on Friday afternoon in Asia. Huobi Token, the native coin of China crypto exchange Huobi, jumped 18.9% in the last 24 hours after Bloomberg reported its founder was seeking to sell a majority stake in the business. Fast facts. Bitcoin was trading at...
BlackRock backflips on Bitcoin as latest institution to see promise in crypto
BlackRock Inc.’s announcement on Thursday that the world’s biggest asset manager will set up a spot Bitcoin trust for institutional clients in the U.S. is another sign that traditional investment houses are coming to terms with cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class, even if some are still holding their noses.
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 shares gain on revenue, outlook – despite Q2 profit slump
Bitcoin prices may have slumped for much of this year, but Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw its shares jump Thursday after it reported larger Bitcoin holdings just as the leading cryptocurrency seemed to be starting to track higher. The shares closed up 9.23% at US$2.96 on Thursday on Nasdaq, while...
Ethereum Merge may be ahead of schedule
Ethereum’s long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) — known as “the Merge” — could be running ahead of schedule to occur on Sept. 15 or 16, according to Ethereum educator and cybersecurity professional Anthony Sassano. See related article: Ethereum will soon turn 7 — and its...
Diving into Web3 at Korea Blockchain Week
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 11, 2022 – presented by Angie Lau. Blockchain gaming and the future of Web3 – we take a deep dive into what the future may hold from Korea Blockchain Week. That’s today’s special edition of The Daily Forkast August 11th....
