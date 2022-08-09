Bitcoin fell back in Asia trading after setting a two-month high of US$24,822 overnight following news BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, had launched its own Bitcoin fund. Ethereum followed a similar track, but held some of its gains after hitting a six-week high of US$1,927. Both crypto and equity markets had risen earlier this week on signs the pace of inflation was slowing in the U.S.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO