calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing
Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs
A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
Noozhawk
U-2 Training Flight Provides Unique Glimpse of Spy Plane in Santa Barbara County Skies
Some Santa Barbara County residents caught a rare glimpse of a U-2 spy plane last month. A Dragon Lady conducted low passes over the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria airports on July 27, thrilling and intriguing residents curious about the visits. Observers said the aircraft made a gear-down, low-approach flight...
Santa Barbara Zoo receives license to become first outdoor preschool in state
The Santa Barbara Zoo's Early Explorers Preschool recently received its official license from the state of California, making it the state's very first licensed outdoor preschool. The post Santa Barbara Zoo receives license to become first outdoor preschool in state appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire released Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety to prevent vegetation fires. The post Santa Barbara County Fire releases Fire Prevention Guidelines on Equipment Use Safety appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
Ride-on lawnmower determined to be cause of five-acre fire in Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Barbara County Fire investigators determined that a ride-on lawnmower in dry vegetation was the cause of Monday's five-acre brush fire in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post Ride-on lawnmower determined to be cause of five-acre fire in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District
As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Ventura County Reporter
FISHY BUSINESS | Proposed rockfish regulations send shock waves through local sportfishing industry
PICTURED: Rex, 6, proudly displays a fish. Photo by Franklin Murphy. Franklin Murphy is teaching his two young sons to fish from the family’s boat, Sea Gal, a 24-foot Sea Ray built in 1979 and specially outfitted for family fishing trips along the Ventura County coastline. “When we catch...
Santa Barbara Independent
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Goleta's Dam Dinner returns after three-year hiatus
There are ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus. It will take place at Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20th.
Ventura County Reporter
HAPPENINGS | Aug. 11-18, 2022
PICTURED: CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM AUGUST SPEAKER SERIES: CHARLES VINICK | Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Charles Vinick, executive director of The Whale Sanctuary Project, will speak about the project and its work to establish a coastal sanctuary where cetaceans (whales and dolphins) can live in an environment that maximizes well-being and autonomy and is as close as possible to their natural habitat. A member of the Whale Sanctuary Project Board of Directors since 2016, Vinick worked closely with Jean-Michel and Jacques Cousteau (during his lifetime), helping the ocean explorers establish, grow and sustain multiple initiatives. The award-winning short film Whales Without Walls, which was co-directed by Vinick, will also be shown. $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for ages 6-17 and free for active military and CIMM members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara
Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon. The post Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Chumash gas station guest wins $1 million on California Lottery scratcher
One lucky winner didn't need to step into the Chumash Casino Resort to strike it big, it turns out all they needed was to buy a California Lottery scratcher from the Chumash Gas Station. The post Chumash gas station guest wins $1 million on California Lottery scratcher appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
