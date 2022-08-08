ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff

A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Police Have Nothing More to Say About Downtown Stabbing

Rylee Raines, Noozhawk’s adorable mutton buster at the Aug. 7 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, started off with such promise. The home-schooled 5-year-old looked like a champion as her sheep burst out of the chute and sprinted across the arena at Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds. But after about 20 yards, Rylee’s ride abruptly slowed to a walk and she rolled right off into the dirt.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs

A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Becca C

7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara

Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Volunteers#Santa Ynez Valley#Outdoor Info#Camping#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Eagle Wildlife Cruises
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
GOLETA, CA
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California

Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

HAPPENINGS | Aug. 11-18, 2022

PICTURED: CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM AUGUST SPEAKER SERIES: CHARLES VINICK | Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Charles Vinick, executive director of The Whale Sanctuary Project, will speak about the project and its work to establish a coastal sanctuary where cetaceans (whales and dolphins) can live in an environment that maximizes well-being and autonomy and is as close as possible to their natural habitat. A member of the Whale Sanctuary Project Board of Directors since 2016, Vinick worked closely with Jean-Michel and Jacques Cousteau (during his lifetime), helping the ocean explorers establish, grow and sustain multiple initiatives. The award-winning short film Whales Without Walls, which was co-directed by Vinick, will also be shown. $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for ages 6-17 and free for active military and CIMM members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.
CAMARILLO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy