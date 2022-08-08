PICTURED: CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM AUGUST SPEAKER SERIES: CHARLES VINICK | Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7-9 p.m. Charles Vinick, executive director of The Whale Sanctuary Project, will speak about the project and its work to establish a coastal sanctuary where cetaceans (whales and dolphins) can live in an environment that maximizes well-being and autonomy and is as close as possible to their natural habitat. A member of the Whale Sanctuary Project Board of Directors since 2016, Vinick worked closely with Jean-Michel and Jacques Cousteau (during his lifetime), helping the ocean explorers establish, grow and sustain multiple initiatives. The award-winning short film Whales Without Walls, which was co-directed by Vinick, will also be shown. $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for ages 6-17 and free for active military and CIMM members. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, www.cimmvc.org.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO