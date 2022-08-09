ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exclusive-Bank of England would sell gilts even if it cuts rates in future, Ramsden says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1Pta_0hA0s6Hq00

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of England would press on with plans to gradually sell its vast stock of British government bonds even if an economic slowdown eventually forces it to cut interest rates, Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said.

The BoE is primed to become the first major central bank to sell some of the bonds it purchased during more than a decade of quantitative easing (QE), with a 40 billion-pound ($49 billion) sales programme likely to start next month.

Ramsden, in charge of the BoE's roughly 1 trillion pound balance sheet, told Reuters it was "more likely than not" that borrowing costs would need to rise again after the BoE raised Bank Rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% last week. read more

But, in an interview, he also acknowledged financial market expectations that the recession forecast by the Bank could force it to reverse course on rates next year - a scenario Ramsden said was not his forecast but he was "certainly not ruling out".

Even in this situation, the process of selling gilts - or quantitative tightening (QT) - could continue, Ramsden said.

"I think that's consistent with the way we communicated things, that we'll carry on with the pace of QT in the background," Ramsden said, speaking in his office at the BoE.

Last week the BoE said it would have a "high bar" for halting its QT bond sales in the event of economic or financial market turmoil.

The BoE does not expect the gilt sales to play a big role in tightening monetary conditions - unlike moves in interest rates or the initial purchases of the bonds - but it wants to ensure it can undertake asset purchases again in future if needed.

"I think by embarking on QT, that does at the margin impart some further monetary tightening, but it's in the background compared to Bank Rate," Ramsden said.

QT, like its mirror policy QE, was likely to be state contingent, Ramsden said - meaning that its effects would vary depending on the condition of financial markets and the economy.

HSBC economists said last week the sales should not have much impact on gilt yields "if well communicated" but they also warned there was a risk of volatility due to a lack of short-dated gilts in Britain's repo market.

Ramsden said the Bank was aware of this through its market contacts. Although it had tried to be as clear as possible about its QT plans, the BoE will be watching how the market responds to its gilt sales, he said.

"There may be an effect when we actually come to sell and you may see prices move somewhat. But when we're doing this, remember we're talking about 10 billion pounds a quarter... That's consistent with being gradual and predictable," Ramsden said.

RUNNING DOWN RESERVES

The BoE's stock of reserve liabilities stood at 947 billion pounds as of last Wednesday.

Asked how far the BoE's balance sheet could shrink through QT, he said current demand for central bank reserves was probably slightly less than half the BoE's stock right now, based on feedback from financial sector firms.

"So if you like, that's the demand that we will approach in terms of reducing our stock of gilts, but over a number of years," Ramsden said.

Alongside its QT plans, the BoE last week announced a new short-term repo (STR) facility to ensure banks can access reserves they need as they are drained away gradually by the QT process.

While the prospect of a shortage of reserves was some years away, the STR would be ready the moment gilt sales start, Ramsden said.

"We want it to be used and we'll do everything we can to make sure that there's not any kind of stigma around it," he said.

($1 = 0.8244 pounds)

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Gilt#Quantitative Easing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Banking#Exclusive Bank Of England#The Bank Of England#British#Boe#Bank Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brazil's Cosan posts $25 million Q2 net loss

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Cosan SA (CSAN3.SA) on Friday reported a net loss in second quarter, as a higher interest rate raised its cost of debt. Cosan, who owns stakes in companies such as Rumo (RAIL3.SA) and Raizen (RAIZ4.SA) posted a 125.3 million real ($24.72 million) net loss in the three months ended in June 30, compared with a net profit of 942.4 million reais in the year-ago period.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

544K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy