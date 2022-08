Last year, the Lehi High School football team flew under the radar for the entire season, right up until they obliterated No. 1 Springville in the state championship final. With eight offensive and seven defensive starters returning, headlined by 5A Player of the Year Isaac Terrell and second-yearstarting quarterback Jackson Brousseau, a Colorado State commit, the Pioneers aren’t going to sneak up on anyone this time around. Instead, they’re carrying a bullseye on their backs.

LEHI, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO