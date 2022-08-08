Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Yes, there are alligators in Bell County
A local man posted a picture of an Alligator on Stillhouse Hollow lake. Alligators do live on that lake, but it is illegal to kill them.
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
Gatesville Messenger
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Gatesville Messenger
Local resident enjoys new breath of life
Breathing is something that most of us take for granted – it begins at birth and is practically automatic. For Chris Loftus of Gatesville, the ability to breathe is something he is thankful for every day. Loftus was introduced by his mother, Linda Klontz, during an Aug. 10 meeting...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Gatesville Messenger
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. June 6, 1960 – July 19, 2022
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr., age 62, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home, in Waco. He was born on June 6, 1960, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Charles Hadley Dalton and Mary (Caldon) Dalton. Services were held at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery...
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
fox44news.com
Crash in Falls County kills three people
Falls County, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas DPS Troopers say a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car ended with three people dead in Falls county. It happened on US 77, near Burlington, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 24-year-old Raul Julian...
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas
Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
KWTX
Police identify man who drowned at Temple Lake
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified Monday’s drowning victim as Jared Gomez, 21. Several witnesses on-scene told police they saw Gomez go under shortly after 10 a.m. The man never re-emerged and some of the witnesses tried to go in the water to save him, but...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
fox44news.com
Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
