Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
Illegal subdivision lot owners in limbo; county to meet with developer
Lee Schiel is a U.S. Marine veteran and a quadriplegic. He and his wife, Donna, who live in Georgetown, purchased 12 acres on the Burnet-Williamson county line in February that came with a developer’s promise of no permitting issues because of the size of the lot. What the Schiels found out after buying and scheduling delivery of a barndominium they intend as their home is that none of that was true.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Yes, there are alligators in Bell County
A local man posted a picture of an Alligator on Stillhouse Hollow lake. Alligators do live on that lake, but it is illegal to kill them.
Gatesville Messenger
GISD to allow nose studs, beards
The Gatesville Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a couple of modifications to the student handbook on Aug. 8 that will allow students to have neatly trimmed beards as well as nose studs. One change that had been considered previously was to allow different hair colors, but a decision...
Gatesville Messenger
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. June 6, 1960 – July 19, 2022
Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr. Charles Hadley Dalton, Jr., age 62, passed away on July 19, 2022, at his home, in Waco. He was born on June 6, 1960, in Franklin, New Hampshire to Charles Hadley Dalton and Mary (Caldon) Dalton. Services were held at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Gatesville Messenger
Local resident enjoys new breath of life
Breathing is something that most of us take for granted – it begins at birth and is practically automatic. For Chris Loftus of Gatesville, the ability to breathe is something he is thankful for every day. Loftus was introduced by his mother, Linda Klontz, during an Aug. 10 meeting...
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home
A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021. John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show. Police say King fired...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Texas History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Texas.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
Comments / 0