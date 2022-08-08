Read full article on original website
Let your pet cat wander and get a fine, according to Ohio police
SHADYSIDE, OH — Shadyside police warn cat owners in Shadyside, Ohio to keep account of their pets or face a penalty. “We’re starting to trap cats, and if we trap a cat and it has a licensed tag on it, you’re going to be cited into court,” Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette said according to timesleaderonline. […]
Medina County Fair earns blue ribbon in bringing back traditional fun
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a couple of scaled-back pandemic years, the 177th Medina County Fair brought a week of fair food favorites, rides, games, animals and shows to the Medina County Fairgrounds. The fair, which began in 1845, is one of Ohio’s largest and oldest county fairs, according to its...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
daltonkidronnews.com
Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
Local schools facing bus driver shortage
Just Tuesday morning I checked the Educational Service of Eastern Ohio's website, as well as Trumbull and Columbiana County's websites. There are still dozens of bus driver positions that need to be filled ahead of the school year.
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad grabs shotgun to break up chaotic party by 200 teens on his Ohio property, cops say
A massive teen party grew out of control at an Ohio man’s property, so he grabbed a shotgun and fired into the air, sending the crowd running to their cars, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The property owner, 42-year-old Travis Turkal, was arrested on Saturday, Aug....
wtuz.com
New Phila Breaks Ground for Pickleball Courts
Nick McWilliams reporting – Courts for the new craze pickleball will soon be available at Tuscora Park. New Philadelphia city officials, construction workers, and pickleball enthusiasts were on hand Monday for the official groundbreaking. Tuscora Park Foundation Board Member Tom Farbizo was pleased with the turnout and welcomed in...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
Which NE Ohio schools are facing a teacher shortage
From large urban districts like Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown, to smaller rural districts, the search for qualified teachers has been rough this year.
Shortage of teachers impacts some Northeast Ohio school districts
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
wtuz.com
Waterworks Hill Road Moving Over About 40 Feet
Mary Alice Reporting – A bid estimate was approved by the Tuscarawas County Commissioners to address the major slip on Waterworks Hill Road. The road slipped in 2020 making it impassable for vehicles and the section spans roughly 3,500 feet of pavement. County Assistant Engineer Genaro DeMonte explains that...
Local doctor named to state board
Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board.
ycitynews.com
DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley
The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
ycitynews.com
Beloved husband, father killed in side-by-side crash early Sunday morning
A Nashport man, John Scott Wills, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash along a township road north of Zanesville. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor. According to a media release from the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State...
Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave
Akron Public Schools has confirmed to Fox 8 that Ellet High School football coach Steve Fasig has been placed on leave following the drowning death of Toshaye Pope during the team's lake outing last month.
