ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Brothers open training fitness facility in Dalton

Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
DALTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Tuscarawas, OH
WKYC

Vandals damage 6th-hole green at Mud Run Golf Course in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Mud Run is a popular golf course in Akron that caters to beginners an pros, but Friday, someone took the term "driving range" literally. An unknown vandal drove through the sixth-hole green, causing ruts to the tune of 10s of thousands of dollars in damage. Most notably, a vehicle had done "donuts" on the surface.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Edu#Available For Sale
wtuz.com

New Phila Breaks Ground for Pickleball Courts

Nick McWilliams reporting – Courts for the new craze pickleball will soon be available at Tuscora Park. New Philadelphia city officials, construction workers, and pickleball enthusiasts were on hand Monday for the official groundbreaking. Tuscora Park Foundation Board Member Tom Farbizo was pleased with the turnout and welcomed in...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

Waterworks Hill Road Moving Over About 40 Feet

Mary Alice Reporting – A bid estimate was approved by the Tuscarawas County Commissioners to address the major slip on Waterworks Hill Road. The road slipped in 2020 making it impassable for vehicles and the section spans roughly 3,500 feet of pavement. County Assistant Engineer Genaro DeMonte explains that...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy