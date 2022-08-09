Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Friday, August 12. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WAPT
Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg approves changes to part-time EMT schedules
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution regarding changes to policy in the shift schedules of part-time EMTs in the Vicksburg Fire Department at its weekly board meeting on Wednesday. The resolution highlights the reasons for adopted changes. The document states that studies have shown shift work...
wessonnews.com
Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time
Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can...
WAPT
Churches deal with water crisis along with rest of Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is affecting some churches in the city. George Divinity is the pastor at New Vineyard Church. He said the ongoing water crisis has added strain on church programs for children. Divinity said, "Knowing that the water is not conducive for drinking. And so,...
‘I am frustrated’: Mississippi governor addresses Jackson’s water woes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing water crisis is now getting the attention of the governor, but is it enough to get more state help? Long lines stretched around the central fire station, as Jacksonians waited to get their one case of water on Thursday. WJTV 12 News also heard from the governor on Thursday, […]
WAPT
Byram mayor frustrated by Jackson's latest water crisis
BYRAM, Miss. — Byram Mayor Richard White said he's in the dark about what's going on withJackson's latest water crisis. White said he's been unable to get any information from anyone in the Jackson mayor's office. "It's been real tough having to boil everything and buy bottled water everywhere,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution site for Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents on Tuesday afternoon. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. Please see below for details:. WHAT: Water distribution site. WHEN: 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. WHERE: Fire Station #1 (Headquarters)
Roll-Off Dumpster Day resumes August 13 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be held on Saturday, August 13, weather permitting. The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall on Highway 80. Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month […]
mageenews.com
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
WAPT
Jackson business owner, chef husband buy Campbell's Bakery
JACKSON, Miss. — Fondren staple Campbell's Bakery has been purchased by a husband and wife from Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi and Damien Cavicchi announced the new ownership Thursday. The previous owner, Mitchell Moore, moved to Louisiana with his family. When he put the business up for sale last spring, he promised that the new owners could keep the tradition of the bakery, that dates back to the 1960s, alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Magnolia Speech School moves to new Madison campus
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Magnolia Speech School celebrated their first day at their new Madison campus on August 11. “We are thrilled to kick off the new school year with our students and teachers at our brand new building,” Executive Director Valerie Linn said. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve received in getting us […]
fox40jackson.com
The night a gas line rupture wreaked havoc in a small Mississippi town
SATARTIA, Miss. (WLBT) – Imagine driving home from work or sitting and relaxing in your backyard with family or simply taking an evening stroll and, suddenly, you feel lightheaded, dizzy, and eventually collapse… sounds like a movie?. Residents of the small town of Satartia in Yazoo County say...
fox40jackson.com
‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
New JSU student from California secures housing
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student from California was worried her dream of attending an HBCU might be put on hold after she couldn’t get a dorm on campus due to a housing shortage. Now, with the help of some of her dance team coaches, she will be able to live […]
Mississippi receives $15.4M for infrastructure projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects. The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with […]
fox40jackson.com
Contractor picks up 2 Jackson vacuum trucks after city falls behind on invoices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson recently lost two of its sewer vacuum trucks for lack of payment. This week, the owner of the vehicles informed the city that it was picking them up after the city failed to pay invoices for three or four months. The owner declined to...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Thursday, August 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s horrible. It’s ridiculous and it’s not Godly, but you...
Vicksburg Post
Ameristar Casino & Hotel opens Supercharger station for electric vehicles
As a major thoroughfare of the I-20 corridor, Vicksburg has been added to Tesla’s global network with the installation of a Supercharger station at the Ameristar Casino & Hotel property. To celebrate Vicksburg’s newest amenity, a ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the...
Comments / 0