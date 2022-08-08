On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:16PM, a San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy from the Imperial Beach Substation was enroute to a priority emergency call with active lights and siren in a marked Sheriff's patrol vehicle when a vehicle collision occurred. As the Deputy approached the intersection of Coronado Avenue at Hollister Street in the City of San Diego, he came to a complete stop in the eastbound lane of Coronado Avenue before entering the intersection. While observing opposing traffic yielding to him, he entered the intersection, when a white Ford Mustang Coupe driven by a 34 y/o female local San Diego resident entered from the I-5 South off-ramp. The patrol vehicle's front bumper/grill collided with the passenger side of the Ford Mustang. The female driver in the Ford Mustang was quickly assessed for injuries and complained of pain to the back. She was transported to a local hospital for further assessment and treatment. The Deputy was uninjured from the collision; however, the patrol vehicle was deemed undrivable and was towed from the scene after the investigation was completed. The San Diego Police Department was requested to investigate the collision. The Ford Mustang was also towed from the scene by private tow at the owner's request. The investigation is ongoing, and the determination that alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor with the collision.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO