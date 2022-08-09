Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
It’s a Hot Month for M&A With $63 Billion in North America Deals So Far
A surprise surge in deals is turning August into a memorable month for mergers and acquisitions, helped by rising stock prices and steadier US markets. Already $63 billion of transactions have been announced in North America, the most for a comparable monthly period since November and eclipsing the $52 billion in deals for all of July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Among an eye-catching 613 combinations proposed in this traditionally sleepy summer month is Vista Equity Partners’ plan to buy tax-management software provider Avalara Inc for $7.8 billion.
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
The Stock Market Rally Looks a Bit Squirrely
This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a bone-dry bonanza of Bloomberg Opinion’s opinions. Sign up here . David Kelly, the chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, reckons the equity market could rally to record highs in the next few years as softer inflation and a slowing economy restrain Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes. With the benchmark S&P 500 index reaching a three-month high this week, Robert Burgess has a chart for those investors skeptical that the gains can be maintained. It’s the Smart Money Flow Index:
Bloomberg
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation
New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
Bloomberg
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Bloomberg
Michael Burry Says ‘Addictive’ Consumer Spending Heralds Trouble
Michael Burry of “The Big Short” fame says strong consumer spending could portend more trouble ahead. The investor, who’s best known for betting against the housing market ahead of the 2008 crash, tweeted Friday that credit balances are rising “as consumers choose violence rather than cut back on spending in the face of inflation.”
Bloomberg
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Bloomberg
H&R Block CEO Supports IRS Funding
Jeff Jones, CEO of H&R Block, discusses the company's earnings and his thoughts on the Inflation Reduction Act to beef up the Internal Revenue Service. Bloomberg Business of Sports Host Scarlet Fu talks about LIV challenging the PGA and Serena Williams retiring. Bloomberg News Oil Products Reporter Jack Wittels shares the details of his Bloomberg The Big Take story Europe’s Rivers Run Dry, Disrupting $80 Billion in Trade Routes. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Lancz, Director of Research at www.LanczGlobal.com Hosts: Carol Massar and Mike Regan. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Bloomberg
Wall Street Cheered N.Y. Times Subscribers. Now It Wants Profits
For years, Wall Street rewarded the New York Times Co. with an ever-rising stock price as it continued to introduce new subscription services and sign up online customers. Now, an activist investor is urging the company to raise prices and wring more profits from a lineup of services that includes games, recipes, sports and product reviews, as well as its flagship newspaper.
Bloomberg
Rivian Leads EV Slump After Investors Shun Money Losers
Even a breakthrough US climate bill designed to encourage sales of electric cars has failed to revive investor interest in Rivian Automotive Inc., as the risk-hungry traders who catapulted its shares to dizzying heights last year shun companies for whom profitability is still years away. In a year that has...
Bloomberg
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
Bloomberg
Marcos Rejects 300,000 Ton Sugar Import Plan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a plan to import as much as 300,000 metric tons of sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said. The Sugar Regulatory Administration, in an order dated Aug. 9, said it approved the plan, which sought to import raw and refined sugar for delivery no later than Nov. 30. It said raw sugar production for the crop year ending this month is expected to fall 16% to 1.8 million metric tons.
