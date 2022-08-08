ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Breakdown: Cayuga Lake Walkthrough with James Elam

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – James Elam has a reputation for succeeding when fish get off the bank, and that means this Tulsa, Oklahoma, angler is in his element at Cayuga Lake for the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. In addition to being much further...
TULSA, OK
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Jonathon VanDam on Cut Line Stress, Qualifying for the Knockout Round

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – It came down to the final minutes of Group A’s Qualifying Round for Jonathon VanDam. He qualified for the Knockout Round of the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits by landing two key fish in the final hour of the third period, ending the day in the coveted 20th place, on the right side of the Toro Cut Line.
Michael Neal Continues to Bring the Heat on Cayuga Lake

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Fresh off of another Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Angler of the Year win, Michael Neal is yet again proving that he’s one of the hottest pros on the planet. During Group B’s first day on Cayuga Lake at the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits, he put 83 pounds, 3 ounces on SCORETRACKER®, putting him in the lead going into Qualifying Day 2.
CAYUGA, NY
HIGHLIGHTS: Stage Six Qualifying Day 2, Group A

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Check out some of the MLF NOW! live stream highlights for Group A’s second Qualifying Day of Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits on Cayuga Lake. The Qualifying Round’s impressive start on Saturday concluded with an equally impressive finish as Justin Lucas brought a two-day total of 51 bass weighing 181 pounds, 1 ounce to advance directly to the Championship Round.
Neal Outlasts Field to Top Group B at Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six at Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Pro Michael Neal of Dayton, Tennessee, who led Group B after the first day of competition, added another 14 scorable bass weighing 56 pounds, 8 ounces to finish the charge and earn the Group B Qualifying Round win Tuesday at the Bass Pro Tour Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits in Union Springs, New York. Neal’s two-day total of 35 bass weighing 139 pounds, 11 ounces, earned him the win by an 11-pound, 12-ounce margin and advanced the Tennessee pro directly to Thursday’s final-day Championship Round.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
