Georgetown, DE

guest
3d ago

It’s a Virginia battle flag. Everyone said to put the statues and flags at the museum. Now they are there and people are still crying. Get over it. Don’t be so sensitive. If the site of a certain flag or statue bothered me so much, I just wouldn’t look at it.

James Michael
3d ago

Little foamed up there Joey aren’t you? It’s a flag. At a museum. The Civil War occurred. Learn from it and stop trying to erase it.

WBOC

Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 8/12/22

The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni

As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8

Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

State capitol may be in line for improvements

Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

The odd and quirky side of Sussex County

Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette

Removing Confederate memorial would be act of healing, unity

The Georgetown Historical Society's letter to the Cape Gazette published in the Aug. 9 edition is most concerning. The writer(s) relying on a decision made by the society in 2005 offering to erect a monument honoring Delawareans who lost their lives fighting for the Confederacy, and memorialized in the society's agreement in 2007 to allow the Society of Confederate Veterans to "select the flags to be evidenced as part of their memorial in perpetuity," now suggest that based upon that promise they cannot remove the memorial and/or the flags of the Confederacy selected by the SCV.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning

The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy

A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises

When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications

Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Clothing Our Kids announces two new board members

To further the mission of Clothing Our Kids, the board of directors has unanimously voted to add Diane Poletti and Debbie Polise as two new members. The board is grateful to the service of outgoing board members Cheryl Parker, vice president for people at ALOFT AeroArchitects, and Kimberly Wright, Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. Georgetown Center director. Their time and talents have been valuable to many Sussex County schoolchildren in need over the past two years.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Ocean City Today

Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages

A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Indian River School District looking to fill budget committee vacancy

Selbyville, Del. – The opportunity to get more involved with the Indian River School District is still available. The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee is looking for 1 person to fill a vacant seat. Officials tell 47 ABC that the position helps the district with financial advice. The board has...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Pilottown Road could be raised 2.5 feet

Flooding on Pilottown Road near the bridge at Canary Creek is becoming a problem in Lewes. The Coast Guard, University of Delaware, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are just a few of the entities that rely on accessibility of the roadway. According to DNREC, nuisance flooding caused by east and northeast winds can make the path impassable and increase the potential for flash flooding or swiftly moving water. Officials say even shallow flood depths can cause disruptions in the area.
LEWES, DE

