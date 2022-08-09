Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
It’s a Virginia battle flag. Everyone said to put the statues and flags at the museum. Now they are there and people are still crying. Get over it. Don’t be so sensitive. If the site of a certain flag or statue bothered me so much, I just wouldn’t look at it.
Reply
10
James Michael
3d ago
Little foamed up there Joey aren’t you? It’s a flag. At a museum. The Civil War occurred. Learn from it and stop trying to erase it.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Don't Believe In Coincidences, You Will After Reading ThisJeffery MacHarrington, DE
Places to Enjoy a Steak Dinner in Salisbury, MDKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
Related
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Cape Gazette
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
WDEL 1150AM
State capitol may be in line for improvements
Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Removing Confederate memorial would be act of healing, unity
The Georgetown Historical Society's letter to the Cape Gazette published in the Aug. 9 edition is most concerning. The writer(s) relying on a decision made by the society in 2005 offering to erect a monument honoring Delawareans who lost their lives fighting for the Confederacy, and memorialized in the society's agreement in 2007 to allow the Society of Confederate Veterans to "select the flags to be evidenced as part of their memorial in perpetuity," now suggest that based upon that promise they cannot remove the memorial and/or the flags of the Confederacy selected by the SCV.
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Fins Hospitality Group supports Lewes Fire Department
Fins Hospitality Group recently donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department. Gathered for the check presentation at Big Oyster Brewery are (l-r) Max Sopinskyy, Meghan Mcgloin, Eric Camper and Mandee Margherita.
Cape Gazette
Lewes firefighters use Shields school for training exercises
When nearly a dozen Lewes Fire Department trucks show up at a location, it attracts curious onlookers. Such was the case early Aug. 6, when Lewes volunteers, as well as firefighters from Dover and Camden, pulled up in front of the former Richard Shields Elementary School off Savannah Road. According to spokesman Glenn Marshall, the department received permission from Cape Henlopen School District officials to use the old school as a training site prior to its demolition later this month. Marshall said firefighters used aerial trucks and ladders to climb to the roof and practice cutting holes to vent out fire and smoke during an actual blaze.
Cape Gazette
Lewes suspends dedicated on-street parking applications
Lewes has suspended requests for dedicated on-street parking until May 2023. Councilwoman Candace Vessella recommended the city hold off on granting spaces until a comprehensive study of the parking situation in Lewes can be completed. Vessella has been tasked with thoroughly examining not only the existing parking problems, but why...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Clothing Our Kids announces two new board members
To further the mission of Clothing Our Kids, the board of directors has unanimously voted to add Diane Poletti and Debbie Polise as two new members. The board is grateful to the service of outgoing board members Cheryl Parker, vice president for people at ALOFT AeroArchitects, and Kimberly Wright, Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. Georgetown Center director. Their time and talents have been valuable to many Sussex County schoolchildren in need over the past two years.
Ocean City Today
Development on Route 611 in Berlin includes 52 cottages
A proposed development on Stephen Decatur Highway calls for 52 rental cottages and a pool being constructed just north of a shop where people can build their own cookie in West Ocean City. West O.C. Properties LLC is listed as the owner of the 4.6-acre propertyat 9543 Stephen Decatur Highway...
WMDT.com
Indian River School District looking to fill budget committee vacancy
Selbyville, Del. – The opportunity to get more involved with the Indian River School District is still available. The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee is looking for 1 person to fill a vacant seat. Officials tell 47 ABC that the position helps the district with financial advice. The board has...
Cape Gazette
Pilottown Road could be raised 2.5 feet
Flooding on Pilottown Road near the bridge at Canary Creek is becoming a problem in Lewes. The Coast Guard, University of Delaware, and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are just a few of the entities that rely on accessibility of the roadway. According to DNREC, nuisance flooding caused by east and northeast winds can make the path impassable and increase the potential for flash flooding or swiftly moving water. Officials say even shallow flood depths can cause disruptions in the area.
Comments / 14