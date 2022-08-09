Read full article on original website
WBOC
Georgetown Historical Society Receives $24,000 from Town Council
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The controversy surrounding the confederate flag flying at the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Museum continues as the Town of Georgetown gave the GHS $24,000 in funding on Thursday. The Georgetown Town Council voted at their last council meeting in July to give the historical society...
WMDT.com
Delaware NAACP condemns Town of Georgetown for pushing ahead with funding museum where confederate flag flies
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Central Delaware NAACP is speaking out, condemning a recent decision by the Georgetown Town Council to push ahead with funding a local museum where the confederate flag flies. The latest condemnation comes after a check for more than $24,000 was delivered to the Georgetown Historical...
Cape Gazette
Vote for my husband, John ‘Jack’ Bucchioni
As his wife and best friend, I am compelled to make the passionate case for your Democratic Party vote Tuesday, Sept. 13, to be John Bucchioni. Please allow my voice in this rare opportunity to win the coastal Senate 6th District open seat vacated by retiring Republican Ernie Lopez. For...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary
Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage. In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Republicans set inaugural Freedom Festival Oct. 7-8
Sussex County Republicans are excited to announce the inaugural Freedom Festival set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8. The family-friendly gathering is a celebration of America and its exceptional constitutional freedoms. The event will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, with a banquet at the Rusty Rudder in...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/12/22
The City of Lewes has discounted the price of the Lewes Line frequent rider card for the rest of the season. The card is now $5 instead of $10 for 12 rides. As of July 31, card sales total 32, with 10 of those sales in July. City Manager Ann...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
Cape Gazette
Clothing Our Kids announces two new board members
To further the mission of Clothing Our Kids, the board of directors has unanimously voted to add Diane Poletti and Debbie Polise as two new members. The board is grateful to the service of outgoing board members Cheryl Parker, vice president for people at ALOFT AeroArchitects, and Kimberly Wright, Delaware Adolescent Program Inc. Georgetown Center director. Their time and talents have been valuable to many Sussex County schoolchildren in need over the past two years.
Cape Gazette
The odd and quirky side of Sussex County
Sussex County has a long list of oddities and things that make it unique. If you've ever driven down Eagle Crest Road off Route 1 north of Lewes, you've seen a strange-looking structure that resembles a flying saucer. Located just outside Hudson Fields, the Futuro House was supposed to be the home of the future, but only about 100 were sold worldwide during the late 1960s into the early 1970s.
Cape Gazette
Fins Hospitality Group supports Lewes Fire Department
Fins Hospitality Group recently donated $1,000 to the Lewes Fire Department. Gathered for the check presentation at Big Oyster Brewery are (l-r) Max Sopinskyy, Meghan Mcgloin, Eric Camper and Mandee Margherita.
WDEL 1150AM
State capitol may be in line for improvements
Legislative Hall in Dover may be expanded. A group of lawmakers, staff and Delaware residents met recently to talk about the needs of those who work in the building and to make recommendations on improvements and possible expansion. Legislative Hall has been home to the General Assembly since 1933. The...
Cape Gazette
Removing Confederate memorial would be act of healing, unity
The Georgetown Historical Society's letter to the Cape Gazette published in the Aug. 9 edition is most concerning. The writer(s) relying on a decision made by the society in 2005 offering to erect a monument honoring Delawareans who lost their lives fighting for the Confederacy, and memorialized in the society's agreement in 2007 to allow the Society of Confederate Veterans to "select the flags to be evidenced as part of their memorial in perpetuity," now suggest that based upon that promise they cannot remove the memorial and/or the flags of the Confederacy selected by the SCV.
Milford School District announces Temporary Vacancy
A vacancy exists for the Area B Seat on the Milford Board of Education for a temporary term until the conclusion of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, set to expire on June 30, 2023. Interested persons shall submit a formal request for consideration of appointment with a letter of interest, accompanied by a resume of the applicant’s education and professional background, ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op annual dinner meeting set Aug. 16
Delaware Electric Cooperative will host its annual meeting, community fair and chicken dinner starting at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Centre Ice Rink at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The business meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Dover Building. DEC anticipates an attendance of approximately 6,000...
WMDT.com
Indian River School District looking to fill budget committee vacancy
Selbyville, Del. – The opportunity to get more involved with the Indian River School District is still available. The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee is looking for 1 person to fill a vacant seat. Officials tell 47 ABC that the position helps the district with financial advice. The board has...
sussexcountyde.gov
Sussex County begins issuing annual property tax bills
The County’s Business Services office has begun issuing bills for the 2023 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $183.4 million in tax revenue. Each August, Sussex County government issues tens of thousands of tax bills for the more than 188,000 parcels in the county, with revenue collected funding a variety of local public services.
delawarepublic.org
A school-based health center is coming to the Seaford School District
Nemours Children’s Health is partnering with the Seaford School District to provide physical and behavioral health services at an elementary school. The new state-funded school-based health center at Frederick Douglass Elementary School will look like existing centers operating in the Colonial School District. The state is seeking to expand...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
severnaparkvoice.com
Lauren's Law: Beach Day
It was August 2018, and my tiny family decided to start a new tradition. I say “tiny” because my first-born daughter, Charlotte, was only 8 weeks old when we decided to do our first family beach day at Bethany Beach in Delaware. We were a little over two...
