International Business Times
Germany Plans 10-bn-euro Inflation Relief Tax Package
Germany will offer tax relief worth 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) to help workers cope with soaring inflation, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Wednesday. The package will raise base tax-free allowance as well as bring up the level from which the top income tax rate of 42 percent will apply. Families will also benefit from higher tax exemptions for dependent children.
German FinMin pitches $10B tax cut plan to dampen inflation
Germany's finance minister said Wednesday that the government plans to make tax cuts worth more than 10 billion euros ($10.2 billion) to benefit broad sections of the population squeezed by high energy costs and inflation.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said about 48 million people in Germany would profit from changes to the tax system that prevent them from being taxed more than their pay increases.Child benefits will also be raised in the coming years, he said.The plan was criticized by the Greens, who are part of a three-party governing coalition in Germany along with Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats and Chancellor...
US News and World Report
Thai Banks Urged to Freeze Rates Even if Cbank Hikes Policy Rate-Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's commercial banks should not rush to raise their interest rates even though the central bank will tighten monetary policy, the finance minister said on Wednesday. The Bank of Thailand is widely expected to raise its key rate for the first time in nearly four years later...
US News and World Report
Polish PM Calls for Reform Against EU 'Imperialism' - Welt Op-Ed
BERLIN (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the European Union of imperialistic behaviour towards smaller member states in an op-ed published on the Welt news website on Wednesday. "Political practice has shown that the positions of Germany and France count more than all the others," Morawiecki wrote for...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
US News and World Report
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
US News and World Report
The U.S. Economy Continues to Surprise the Experts, With a Major Reading on Inflation Due This Week to Add to the Noise
Last week, economists eagerly awaited the July monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. This would be the first real test of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflation monetary policy, following back-to-back 75 basis point hikes in interest rates designed to slow the economy by crimping demand and cooling off the labor market. Already, the second quarter gross domestic product had recorded a second consecutive contraction in output, a common though unofficial measure of a recession.
Commerzbank resolves brief online and mobile banking outage
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE)has resolved a brief network problem that resulted in a temporary shutdown of its online and mobile banking services, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
BBC
Energy bills: Charities warn people against not paying
People are being warned of the consequences of not paying their energy bills, as a campaign to refuse payment gathers supporters. The Don't Pay group, which is demanding a reduction of bills to an affordable level, says more than 80,000 people have pledged to cancel their direct debit payments from 1 October.
US News and World Report
Sri Lanka Asks China to Defer Military Ship Visit After India Protests
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was...
While Biden is tackling inflation and shaping a green economy for the US, Britain is being left behind
Over the weekend, US Democrats overcame months of political struggle to pass the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate, marking a major victory for the president, Joe Biden, and for “Bidenomics” before the US midterms. The bill makes the single largest climate investment in US history, with $369bn...
US News and World Report
CAE Shares Slide as Labor, Supply Woes Hit Profit
(Reuters) - CAE Inc shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business. Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced Montreal-based CAE to cut...
A third of Brits face poverty with energy bills set to hit $5,000
Nearly one third of households in the United Kingdom will face poverty this winter after paying energy bills that are set to soar again in January, campaigners say.
More than half of Britons think non-payment of energy bills ‘justified’ as cost of living crisis bites
More than half of Britons (55 per cent) believe an organised campaign of non-payment of energy bills is justified if prices rocket upwards as forecast this winter, according to a new poll.And almost half (44 per cent) fear that there will be riots if consumers are given no further help with bills expected to top £3,500 from October and £4,000 by the spring.The findings by pollster Savanta came as former chancellor Rishi Sunak promised “hundreds of pounds more” to the most vulnerable households if he becomes prime minister, while his rival for the Conservative leadership Liz Truss refused to...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
US News and World Report
Siemens' Posts First Quarterly Loss in 12 Years After Writedowns Hit Q3
ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens said on Thursday it continued to see strong industrial demand during its third quarter, as costs related to its Siemens Energy investment and decision to quit Russia pushed the engineering group into the red for the first time in nearly 12 years. The maker of industrial software...
Treasury says borrowing needs increased by $262 billion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is seeking to borrow $444 billion in the current quarter through September as the Federal Reserve tightens its portfolio. Figures released Monday by the department show that to be a $262 billion increase compared to estimates announced in May, a sign that the federal government will need to be more reliant on debt.
EU to stop Greek budget watch in formal end to major crisis
The European Union’s budget watchdog announced Wednesday that it is winding up years of surveillance of Greek government spending. The move marks a formal end to a major crisis that threatened to see Greece ejected from the euro single currency group, imposed severe hardship on its citizens and roiled global financial markets.The European Commission, which supervises the budgets of the 27 EU member countries, said it will end its “enhanced surveillance” program on Aug. 20, noting that “Greece has delivered on the bulk of the policy commitments” made to its partners in the 19-country euro area.Greece was granted billions...
biztoc.com
Italy Testing Fiscal Rectitude Will Come To Haunt CDS Curve
Italy Testing Fiscal Rectitude Will Come To Haunt CDS Curve. Italy’s CDS curve is likely to flatten and possibly invert if the nation’s right-wing coalition scores the landslide victory that opinion polls predict it will. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, has vowed a flat 15% tax on...
