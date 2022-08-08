ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest

Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County man airlifted after tree falls on him

A Warren County man was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Fight at campgrounds ends in death, man charged with murder

CANTON, Miss. — A man is charged with murder in Canton after a fight ended in the death of another man. Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, broke out about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the campgrounds behind the Canton Multipurpose Center on Soldiers Colony Road.
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Second arrest made in apartment complex murder

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said a second arrest has been made in a shooting death at an apartment complex. Charles Kirk, 18, was arrested at a home on Murrah Drive Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Laquarrius Giles. Martravious Douglas is also charged with murder. Giles...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

18-wheeler knocks down power poles in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two power poles fell at Springridge and Highway 80 along Fairmont Street in Clinton. An 18-wheeler somehow clipped the telephone line causing the poles to fall around noon on Monday. Chain Electric crews are on the scene making repairs. Entergy says power should be restored in...
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

JPD officer arrested on gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS

