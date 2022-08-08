Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Nine auto burglaries in Warren County solved with one arrest
Nine auto burglaries are believed to be solved when Warren County Sheriff’s deputies, with assistance from the public, arrested a suspect. “We were plagued in the county with some auto burglaries that began back in July. The first was reported around July 11th through August 9th,” said Sheriff Pace. “Some very alert patrol deputies had a call of suspicious vehicles off of Fisher Ferry road responded to the scene. They arrested Tylon Williams, 30, arrested him actually in the process of breaking into an automobile.”
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man found with stolen, spray-painted F-150
Tuesday night, Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the Letourneau community when they noticed an unoccupied 1997 Ford F-150 parked near the public boat ramp. Sheriff Martin Pace said the vehicle had obviously been recently spray-painted. Deputies ran the car tag and a VIN...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office thwarts attempted break-in at Bovina church
An attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Martin Pace and Warren County authorities destroy meth lab, several arrests made
Local units with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by an agent from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, shut down a methamphetamine lab Tuesday morning. Several arrests were made at the scene. At about 7 a.m. a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Two people dead after vehicle crashes into tree in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people died in a car crash near Crystal Springs in Copiah County on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart says at 9:25 p.m., 37-year-old Adaiah Curry was traveling in a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church
Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church. The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail. Pace...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County man airlifted after tree falls on him
A Warren County man was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
WAPT
Fight at campgrounds ends in death, man charged with murder
CANTON, Miss. — A man is charged with murder in Canton after a fight ended in the death of another man. Chief Otha Brown said a fight between Charles Hull, 26, and Christopher Pendergrass, 57, broke out about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the campgrounds behind the Canton Multipurpose Center on Soldiers Colony Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Family, friends gather to remember man shot to death on interstate
RIDGELAND, Miss. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday to remember a man who was shot and killed on the interstate. A balloon release was held at Freedom Ridge Park in honor of 32-year-old Kion Hughes. Jackson police said Hughes crashed after he was shot about 1 a.m. July 29 on the I-55 north frontage road near McDowell Road.
Mississippi man airlifted to hospital after tree falls on him
A Mississippi man was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Monday morning after being crushed beneath a tree. Just after 10 a.m., Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said, Vicksburg Warren 911 received a call that a man who was working at a home on the 100 block of Carraway Drive had a tree he was cutting fall on him.
WAPT
Second arrest made in apartment complex murder
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police said a second arrest has been made in a shooting death at an apartment complex. Charles Kirk, 18, was arrested at a home on Murrah Drive Tuesday. He is charged with the murder of Laquarrius Giles. Martravious Douglas is also charged with murder. Giles...
Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Three arrested after drug raid turns up meth lab, fentanyl in Mississippi house.
An early morning raid on Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive in the Bovina community resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine lab components and fentanyl and the arrest of three people, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Arrested were Richard Anthony Jordan “A.J.” Courtier,...
Two people killed when car veers off Mississippi interstate, hits tree
Two people died in a car wreck off the Mississippi interstate near Crystal Springs on Monday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Andre L. Curry, Jr., 39, and Adaiah L. Curry, 37, died in a one-vehicle wreck on I-55 in Copiah County. The wreck occurred shortly before 9:30...
WLBT
18-wheeler knocks down power poles in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two power poles fell at Springridge and Highway 80 along Fairmont Street in Clinton. An 18-wheeler somehow clipped the telephone line causing the poles to fall around noon on Monday. Chain Electric crews are on the scene making repairs. Entergy says power should be restored in...
WAPT
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for a recent indictment for possession of a possession of a stolen firearm charge. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials...
Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC
A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.
Mississippi police officer arrested on stolen firearm charge
A Mississippi police officer has been arrested for having a stolen firearm. WAPT News in Jackson reports that Jackson police officer Jacquez Brown was arrested by officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for being in possession of a stolen firearm. A Jackson Police spokesperson said...
Bear cub hit by car on MS 465 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bear cub was hit by a car on Mississippi 465 in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported the cub was hit around 4:00 p.m. on 465 near Eagle Lake. The driver stopped and searched for the cub. Initially, the driver believed the cub was dead […]
Comments / 0