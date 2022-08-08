Quarterback Tanner Bailey began his freshman career a semester later than most players at his position want to, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down. While it isn’t often that quarterbacks earn the starting nod as a true freshman, many like to get on campus as quickly as possible and enroll in January of what should be their senior year of high school. Bailey had other priorities, like trying to win a state championship in baseball, but he’s made a quick transition into the South Carolina football program.

