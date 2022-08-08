Read full article on original website
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Veteran newcomers help make Tanner Bailey's transition to Carolina a smooth one
Quarterback Tanner Bailey began his freshman career a semester later than most players at his position want to, but it hasn’t seemed to slow him down. While it isn’t often that quarterbacks earn the starting nod as a true freshman, many like to get on campus as quickly as possible and enroll in January of what should be their senior year of high school. Bailey had other priorities, like trying to win a state championship in baseball, but he’s made a quick transition into the South Carolina football program.
Paris gives the latest on final scholarship spot
South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris has one more scholarship at his disposal but with just more than a week before classes start, that free ride is likely to go unused – at least for now. If Paris and his staff can’t find the right person, they know what...
Red Wolves hold on for win
Fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2 seconds remaining, Julian Lual hit one of three free throws to lift the Arkansas State Red Wolves to an 87-86 Abasca, a Dominican Republic team. The victory lifts the Red Wolves to a 1-1 mark on their three-game exhibition swing into the Dominican...
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
Farmers ask for tighter regulations on dicamba
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Farmers in northeast Arkansas are asking for tighter regulations on dicamba. Dicamba is a strong chemical that can effectively and efficiently kill weeds, but now it’s taking out more than just weeds. The chemical can evaporate at a certain temperature, become airborne, travel to...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Kait 8
Concerns for downtown Jonesboro following restaurant closures
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After three restaurants have closed in the past two weeks, people are wondering what is next for downtown Jonesboro. Sunny’s on Main permanently closed on Saturday, July 23, Donburi in Huntington Square closed indefinitely on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Eleanor’s announced its closure for Sunday, Aug. 7.
neareport.com
Monday night crash claims life of Jonesboro man
A traffic accident late Monday in Jonesboro claimed the life of a young man, Arkansas State Police reported. It happened at 10:22 PM on Neely Road at Kellers Chapel, the report says. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
KATV
'Armed standoff' Arkansas officials kill Lawrence County man after failing to surrender
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Lawrence County man is dead after he was reportedly confronted by deputies following him firing a gun randomly outside of his home Monday afternoon. According to officials, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas state troopers responded to a call at 3:45 PM of a man firing a gun "indiscriminately" in the neighborhood of 208 South Free Street.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 8 near the intersection of Neely and Kellers Chapel Roads. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Grant Chandler Shelton...
Kait 8
Police investigating after house shot
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police detained two people after shots were fired in Lawrence County. Tuesday afternoon on Aug. 9 multiple agencies responded to shots being fired in the 1100 block of southeast Front Street. Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said no injuries occurred but a house was...
Kait 8
Prayer unites community before start of school year
BLYTHEVILLE Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are anxious for classes to start back, but one community came together this past weekend to pray for their school students and staff. Between 100 to 150 people, including students of all ages and school staff, formed a prayer circle outside the Blytheville Public Schools Administration building.
Kait 8
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
Newport Police Department names new chief
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief. In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief. Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
Kait 8
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 40-year-old Portia man died Monday afternoon in a shootout with police and deputies. Around 3:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police responded to reports of a man randomly firing a gun outside his house in the 200-block of South Free Street.
neareport.com
Suspect passes away after attempted suicide in Trumann jail
A person who was booked into the Trumann Police Department’s jail and attempted suicide has died, the department confirmed to NEA Report. Trumann PD Captain Gary Henry released the following statement:. “On August 1, 2022, an incident occurred in our jail that is under investigation. We can confirm that...
