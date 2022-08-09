ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
TheDailyBeast

This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches

This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.Luckily, I knew exactly where to go when my fiancé and I veered slightly south from the main motorway. Venturing down Scenic Highway 30A, we landed in Rosemary Beach, one of 16 towns along the Gulf Coast that make up South Walton.“We’re older than this town,” I said...
TRAVEL

