National Aviation Museum of Korea // HAEAHN Architecture
The National Aviation Museum, located in Gimpo Airport which is preparing to become an airport city, is a multi-cultural space promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to raise the status of the Korean aviation industry. In order to create a new museum that will become the hall of education, exhibitions, and experiences representing the aviation industry, three ideas that expresses science, freedom, beauty, and adventure were reflected in the design.
Galataport Istanbul Cruise Terminal // Autoban
The world’s first underground passenger cruise terminal has opened its doors at the heart of Istanbul. It has finally unveiled the 1.2 km of Karaköy’s coastline and revived one of the city’s historical public squares for the first time in 200 years. Galataport project is transforming Istanbul’s oldest and only major port into a unique high-tech cruise port.The logistical placement of the terminal underground allows the waterfront to remain open as a recreational area for visitors.
The World’s Best Firms Are Finding New Ways To Conquer Under-Utilized Urban Areas for Public Green Space
Header?How can architecture be a force for good in our ever-changing world? During Future Fest, we’ll pose this question to some of the world’s best architects. Launching in September, our three-week-long virtual event will be 100% free to attend. Register here!. If the 20th century was the age...
ATATURK CULTURAL CENTER (AKM) // Tabanlioglu Architects
Searching for an answer to the question of “how to handle the architecture of the 60s”- especially those having complex functions like opera, dealing with contemporary art, architecture and urban understanding simultaneously, the new Ataturk Cultural Center project takes special care to preserve the aesthetic, physical and social values inherited from its predecessor projects.
Architectural Experimentation: Playing Around With Powder Rooms
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Committing to a theme is an important step when designing a home. When a theme is consistently echoed throughout a space, it establishes spatial harmony and ultimately creates an environment you want to stay in. Whether it be a contemporary, rustic or mid-century modern theme, consistency in design is important.
Café Camaleón // MVRDV, GRAS Reynés Arquitectos
Occupying the ground floor of the Casa Camper Berlin – the second hotel developed by Mallorcan shoe brand Camper – Café Camaleon combines a hotel lobby, restaurant, and retail showcase in the same space. Using carefully selected material details, the design creates a colour gradient that serves as a strong visual motif to organise the interior.
Discover Nicholas Francoeur’s Sustainable Vision and Modern Aesthetic for atelier c
Atelier c – The 2 main ideas of the house were: to design a house that used solar passive principles that did not follow the aesthetic principles of green architecture and to reflect about the Spaces we work in, and their relationship to the rest of the house. It was important to prove that sustainable architecture can have a modern aesthetic. Although there are already many examples of this, often people think that sustainability requires a building to make use of “green clichés” which don’t really contribute to the buildings performance. On the flip side of the coin, it is not uncommon to see architecture which is extremely refined in its detailing, completely overlook functional details and context. The idea here was to develop functional details which contribute to generating a unique aesthetic of the building. Part of the program was to integrate a photo and writing editing studio.
yoshikawa house // ALTS DESIGN OFFICE
This project involved the demolition of an old house and the construction of a new one on a 530m2 plot of land surrounded by other old houses in the city of Yasu, Shiga Prefecture. The south and east sides of the site are lined with existing private houses, and on...
