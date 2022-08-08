Tracee Ellis Ross Is Our Style Muse In A Thrifted Pantsuit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross is one of our favorite fashion muses and recently took to Instagram to show off her fabulous style in a thrifted look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned an all black two piece pant suit that she styled perfectly. The beauty paired the look with matching open toe pumps and circular yellow earrings to add a pop of color to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she traded in her usual big, fluffy curls in jumbo box braids and served face as she posed for a series of selfies and photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the photo set, “Wearing a thrifted pantsuit from @thredUP styled by @karlawelchstylist. Oh how I love a good secondhand fashion find! #thredUPpartner”

Check it out below.

Would you thrift this look?

