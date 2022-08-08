The Rolla Job Center has partnered with Columbia College to offer on-the-spot interviews with over 30 different employers on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Rolla campus.

Bargains for Missions will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street thrift store. The event, sponsored by Purpose Ministries, Lebanon Lodge #77 and Eagle Flight Ministries, will offer free school supplies and haircut and clothing vouchers, along with other drawings and giveaways to help families in the community as they prepare for their children to go back to school this month. Steelville City Council has approved closing First Street next to the store for the event.

STEELVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO