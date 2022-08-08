The Rolla Job Center has partnered with Columbia College to offer on-the-spot interviews with over 30 different employers on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Rolla campus.

Read full article on original website
threeriverspublishing.com
Brenda Kay Garrison
Brenda Kay Garrison of Bourbon, Missouri was born in Vernon, Texas on August 2, 1952 to Jimmie and Doretta (Bacon) Beebe and passed away on August 2, 2022 at the age of 70 years. She grew up and attended school in various places across Texas while her family was involved...
Back to School Bash is August 13
Bargains for Missions will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Street thrift store. The event, sponsored by Purpose Ministries, Lebanon Lodge #77 and Eagle Flight Ministries, will offer free school supplies and haircut and clothing vouchers, along with other drawings and giveaways to help families in the community as they prepare for their children to go back to school this month. Steelville City Council has approved closing First Street next to the store for the event.
Kindergarten Open House is August 16
Steelville Elementary School will welcome this year’s kindergarten students at an open house on Tuesday, August 16. The Back-to-School event will begin at 5 p.m. for students and parents or guardians, who are asked to bring all school supplies in a bag marked with the child’s name. The...
