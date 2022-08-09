Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year and the first 32 next year. Any postseason games the Padres play this year would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out.
MLB
Ill-timed rain delay quashes Blue Jays' momentum
BALTIMORE -- Had the skies not opened, seemingly at random, things might have been different. If not for the rain, the Blue Jays may have padded the lead they built on two Bo Bichette homers. Interim manager John Schneider may have deployed his bullpen arms as he intended. Toronto might have survived one of Alek Manoah’s shortest starts of the season, and avoided some wet, sticky heartbreak Tuesday night at Oriole Park.
MLB
Odor keeps O's magic going with clutch HR, clubhouse charm
BALTIMORE -- Upon contact, Rougned Odor knew. His bat stood no chance, twirled out of his hands and flipped onto the ground like he’s made a habit of doing. The ball, even more, was a goner -- 415 feet into right field at 104.2 mph. Odor turned to his dugout -- the one he’s rejuvenated this season -- pounded his chest, took a hop and then returned to home plate with arms raised, dugout energized, Home Run Chain bestowed.
MLB
Castro hopes to show off sharpened tools in big leagues
PHOENIX -- Rodolfo Castro walked into the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field on Tuesday afternoon and rejoined his Pirates teammates. The 23-year-old’s name was penciled into the lineup as the starting second baseman in the No. 6 hole. Then, Castro put on a black-and-gold Pittsburgh jersey for the first...
MLB
With something to prove, future ace, rookie and veteran show promise
CHICAGO -- Over the final two months of the season the Nationals are playing for more than just wins and losses. It’s an opportunity for players to prove themselves in the big leagues. Players like Josiah Gray, Joey Meneses and Victor Robles have all come to Washington in different ways, and they each have something to prove down the stretch.
MLB
Why special game means more to Votto
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Joey Votto was not quite 6 years old when "Field of Dreams" premiered in movie theaters, but it was a film that had a strong presence during the Reds first baseman’s childhood in Toronto. In many ways, it still does.
MLB
Mikolas tips 'cowboy hat,' puts 10-ER start in rearview
DENVER -- Sometimes, the best thing about Coors Field is riding off into the sunset with the ballpark in your rearview mirror. Miles Mikolas has had that kind of experience at Coors Field, but he takes a “cowboy-up” approach to pitching there, and Tuesday night was no exception.
MLB
AL Central race shaping up to be tense for Twins
LOS ANGELES -- A pair of division leaders walked into Chavez Ravine on Tuesday night. One looked much more the part -- and the other walked away having lost sole possession of first place for the first time in a month and a half. Even with a homer from Byron...
MLB
Alcantara's atypical frame leads to loss for Marlins
PHILADELPHIA -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara cruised into the eighth inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies poised to become the first Major League pitcher in five years to toss consecutive nine-inning complete games. Instead, he made MLB history as the first starting pitcher to allow six singles in an inning in the eighth or later since the beginning of inning-by-inning data in 1974.
MLB
With 495-foot homer, McMahon ascends to Rockies' top spot
DENVER -- The Rockies’ Ryan McMahon works at being a "next at-bat" kind of guy. He was not going to be the one to admire one of the longest home runs in Coors Field history Tuesday night -- a 495-footer off the Cardinals’ T.J. McFarland in seventh inning of the Rockies’ 16-5 romp. But even he chuckled at the suggestion that the hit was more like a good drive on the golf course.
MLB
A's fall as 'exceptional' Ohtani makes history
OAKLAND -- Despite Shohei Ohtani’s all-around brilliance to begin his Major League career, the A’s have usually worked as somewhat of a kryptonite for the Angels' Japanese superstar, particularly when facing him at home. Entering the night, the A’s had somehow managed to make the reigning American League...
MLB
Post-Deadline 'pen a big part of Angels' sweep
OAKLAND -- Magneuris Sierra called game in extra innings -- twice. The first time he knocked in a go-ahead run for the Angels, the A's responded in the bottom of the 10th inning to keep the game alive. So when Sierra came to the plate again in the top of the 12th inning, he tried again.
MLB
Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th
SEATTLE -- It will go down as one of the greatest games of the 2022 season. There were proverbial punches thrown back and forth all night between two All-Star workhorses. There was pure filth from both bullpens. There was a scoreless tie going all the way into the bottom of the 13th inning.
MLB
Giant’s 103-mph pitch may not be his best
SAN DIEGO -- Camilo Doval admitted that he was a bit surprised when he looked up at the scoreboard after closing out the Giants’ 1-0 win over the Padres on Monday night at Petco Park. After retiring Juan Soto and Manny Machado, Doval put an exclamation point on his...
MLB
Pirates INF Castro's phone slips out during slide, apologizes for mistake
PHOENIX -- Pirates second baseman Rodolfo Castro apologized Tuesday night after his cellphone fell out of his back pocket during a headfirst slide into third base in the fourth inning of Pittsburgh’s 6-4 loss to Arizona at Chase Field. Castro called it “an accident, a mistake” that the phone...
MLB
'Now we’re seeing it': New pieces click in Padres' rout
SAN DIEGO -- It took them a few days to get acclimated, but these Padres are finally starting to look like the team they envisioned when they overhauled their offense at last week’s Trade Deadline. Which is to say, their offense looks pretty darn scary -- National League playoff...
MLB
With Houck injured, Boston's bullpen faces test
BOSTON -- The task of catching up in the standings was already looming as a hard one for the Red Sox. But it got even tougher about an hour before Tuesday’s 9-7 loss to the Braves in 11 innings at Fenway Park, with the news that closer Tanner Houck was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation.
MLB
Bader thanks Cardinals fans in farewell video
Harrison Bader is now playing much closer to home following last week’s trade to the Yankees. But the New York native will never forget where his MLB journey began. On Wednesday, the center fielder released a thank-you letter and video message to Cardinals fans via The Players’ Tribune.
MLB
Schwarber's status adds wrinkle to prove-it set vs. Mets
PHILADELPHIA -- This certainly wasn't the way the Phillies wanted to go into one of their biggest series against the rival Mets in recent memory. Along with having their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 3-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Phils watched as National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber exited in the fifth inning due to a mild right calf strain.
MLB
Rays' mistakes costly in loss to Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Sometimes, you just have to go for it, and for Jose Siri, the seventh inning of the Rays' contest Tuesday night against the Brewers was one of those times. With his team down by three and his offense looking to shake out of a little bit of a funk, Siri smacked a double to the gap in right field against Milwaukee reliever Hoby Milner, allowing David Peralta to score and get the Rays within two runs.
