Gautier, MS

wxxv25.com

Gulfport natives takes reins of Mississippi Valley baseball program

Gulfport native son Milton Barney Jr. is moving up to the college ranks as a head coach. Mississippi Valley State University announced Thursday that Barney will become the seventh head coach in the program’s 66-year history. “What we are going to do here is change the program, the culture,”...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: St. Martin Yellowjackets

The shoulder pads are on at stop number 17 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days where the St. Martin Yellowjackets hardly feel like the same team as the year before under first-year Head Coach Ty Smith. Inside linebacker Gavin Allen said, “Smiles across the whole field. Everybody...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

More than 300 students graduate at MGCCC’s Summer Commencement

MGCCC held their summer commencement ceremony earlier this afternoon at the Harrison County campus. Robin Lyons was the commencement speaker. He teaches English and serves as the chair of the School of Language Arts at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Perkinston campus. More than 300 students graduated today. Dean...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion

The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Infinity and Beyond Barber Stylist College opening in Moss Point

Those looking to start a new career or just get licensed can now apply to a new barber stylist college opening up in Moss Point. Infinity and Beyond Barber Stylist College will allow those interested to get trained to become a licensed barber, barber stylist, and instructor. Registration is going...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulf Blue celebrates one year anniversary on the Gulf Coast

Gulf Blue celebrates its one-year anniversary. One year ago, the University of Southern Mississippi launched the Gulf Blue Initiative inside the historic Gulf and Ship Island building in Gulfport. In the last year, the program exceeded annual goals, collecting 45 applications from blue tech companies after only expecting 30. Companies...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gautier High honors Stars of the Week at inaugural awards ceremony

Gautier High School held its inaugural awards ceremony today for the Stars Program. That program is designed to honor deserving Gautier High students and faculty who best exhibit the selected character words of the week. Each week, every GHS faculty member nominates their choice of deserving students and faculty members.
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110

Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium completes successful summer outreach program

The Mississippi Aquarium wrapped up its outreach program for the summer with some stellar numbers. Over the course of the summer, Aquarium officials traveled more than 5,500 miles in June and July, reaching more than 3,000 children in libraries and camps across 45 Mississippi cities. The outreach program provided participants...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.

Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Three projects currently underway at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

A lot of new projects and updates are happening at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport. The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is in the midst of updating and upgrading its property. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Executive Director Clay Williams said, “We’re always working diligently as an airport to enhance our infrastructure. We want to enhance safety; we want to improve efficiency and also look for projects that are for customer convenience. We always pride ourselves here at the airport in being a facility that’s easy to use, that’s convenient for the traveling public, and so we have a number of efforts underway currently.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Crime Stoppers posting signs hoping for tips in cold case

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers have posted signs in locations around Gulfport, hoping the public will help provide information that will lead to answers about what happened to Kevin Slater. The organization also is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for a tip that leads to an arrest in the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

I-110 Southbound ramp to Division St. closure starts next week

Starting Monday, August 15th, I-110’s southbound ramp to Division Street, EXIT 1C, will be closed. The ramp will be closed until August 29th. The closure is related to the City of Biloxi’s widening project on Division Street. Detour signs will be placed to direct drivers.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast Young Professionals ‘get in their shoes’ at Back Bay Mission

Coast Young Professionals teamed up with Back Bay Mission in Biloxi to host a quarterly program for the community to develop a better understanding about the homeless population and how they can help. Attendees started with a real-life scenario that happened at the center. They were offered services from the...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Lighthouse Academy selected for Star Outreach Program

An Ocean Springs special purpose school is selected for the Star Outreach Program. Presented with a $5,000 check, Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia will support tuition assistance and teacher training. Their mission is to bring awareness to dyslexia as well as reach students and families in need across all six coastal...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Prevention tips from Harrison County Mosquito Control

This rainy weather leaves behind more puddles and more opportunities for female mosquitos to lay their eggs. They lay their eggs in stagnant water and only need half an inch to survive. Once mosquitoes lay their eggs it takes between eight to 10 days for them to hatch. It’ll only...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Suspects in Pass Christian armed robbery in custody

Suspects in an early morning armed robbery in Pass Christian are now in custody. According to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Pass Christian Police were asking for help to identify the truck and the suspects inside. The report said about 5 a.m., a passenger got out of the truck the suspects...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Construction coming to Crawford Street in Biloxi

Construction will begin next week for Crawford Street in Biloxi. A public meeting was scheduled to discuss the pending construction on Crawford Street. The meeting discussed the impacts to residents, service providers, and responders. Replacements include the water, sewer, and drainage system. The work will be on Crawford Street between...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Two men now charged in shooting death of Pascagoula man

Two men are now charged in the fatal shooting of a Pascagoula man in his apartment. The shooting happened around 7:40 Sunday night at an apartment building on Agnes Street. Pascagoula police say they found 68-year-old Claude Bivins Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders tried to save him,...
PASCAGOULA, MS

