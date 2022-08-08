Read full article on original website
Video shows major fight at Giants training camp that involves multiple players and even an assistant coach
There have already been several training camp fights around the NFL this year and the New York Giants added to that total on Monday during a chaotic morning at camp that saw an all-out brawl almost break out. According to the New York Daily News, tempers started to flare between...
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
‘Good step in the right direction’: Matthew Stafford eases elbow injury concern with latest Rams practice
The Los Angeles Rams’ training camp has centered mainly on two things. One involves matters off the field regarding the contract status of head coach Sean McVay. The other centers on the troubling elbow injury plaguing quarterback Matthew Stafford. The former appears to have sorted much earlier than anticipated...
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase just had the best catch of Bengals training camp
The idea of Ja’Marr Chase somehow being even better in Year 2 of his breakout career with the Cincinnati Bengals was a little wild, even for fans of the team. Chase has been electric all of camp so far, putting up highlight-reel catches and even working from the slot. He’s hauled in long touchdowns, of course, and we’ve even had a very cool behind-the-scenes look at his practice habits.
Chiefs injury, absence updates from Day 12 of training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs held their twelfth training camp practice on Tuesday at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Only one player remains on the active/PUP list in Kansas City as CB Rashad Fenton (Shoulder) officially came off of the list on Tuesday and practiced with the team. Remember, the Chiefs don’t need to clear roster space for Fenton. OT Lucas Niang (Knee) is the last player on the list and he could remain on the list through training camp and into the season.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 11: Strange Shines
Two rookies shined bright during the Patriots most recent practice session on Tuesday.
