SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night. Lance played just two series in the game but that was enough to show why the Niners made the decision to transition from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance at quarterback. “He did some good things for a first game,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I wish we could have kept him in more but we had to get him out.” Lance delivered a perfect deep strike to Gray on San Francisco’s second possession and Gray raced the rest of the way for the score. The pass traveled 34 yards downfield, longer than all but one of Garoppolo’s completions the past two seasons for San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO