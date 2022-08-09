ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

Daily News

Mary M. Day

Mary M.”Margaret” Day, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she lived…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Meribeth Larsen

Meribeth Louise Larsen, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness. Meribeth was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and had lived in…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Eloise Reid Thomas

Eloise Reid Thomas, 87, of Palatka passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park following an extended illness. Eloise lived in the Palatka area for the past…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Elizabeth Torres

Elizabeth Torres, 17, of Pierson, Florida, entered the sunset of life August 3, 2022, at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona. “Eli” was born on December 9, 2004, in Palatka, FL, to Marco…
PIERSON, FL
Daily News

Carolyn R. Futch

Carolyn R. Futch, 76, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Crescent City and had been…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Joanne Haring

Joanne Haring, 87, of Green Cove Springs passed away peacefully, but without warning, during an afternoon nap at her residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Joanne was born in Spraggs, Pennsylvania,…
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
Daily News

Joseph Jerome Ledbetter

Joseph Jerome Ledbetter, 81, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ridgecrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, DeLand. Arrangements entrusted to the care of…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Maribeth Larson

Maribeth Larson, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness and her many accomplishments. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Robin D. Love Jr.

Rubin D. Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Mildred L. Sellers

Mildred L. “Millie” Sellers, 98, of Palatka, passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona following an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 081222

A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Mary “Darlene” Mills

Darlene Mills, 59, of San Mateo, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka after an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral…
SAN MATEO, FL

