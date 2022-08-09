Read full article on original website
Mary M. Day
Mary M.”Margaret” Day, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Mobile, Alabama, she lived…
Meribeth Larsen
Meribeth Louise Larsen, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness. Meribeth was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and had lived in…
Eloise Reid Thomas
Eloise Reid Thomas, 87, of Palatka passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park following an extended illness. Eloise lived in the Palatka area for the past…
Elizabeth Torres
Elizabeth Torres, 17, of Pierson, Florida, entered the sunset of life August 3, 2022, at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona. “Eli” was born on December 9, 2004, in Palatka, FL, to Marco…
Carolyn R. Futch
Carolyn R. Futch, 76, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. She was born in Crescent City and had been…
Joanne Haring
Joanne Haring, 87, of Green Cove Springs passed away peacefully, but without warning, during an afternoon nap at her residence on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Joanne was born in Spraggs, Pennsylvania,…
Joseph Jerome Ledbetter
Joseph Jerome Ledbetter, 81, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ridgecrest Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, DeLand. Arrangements entrusted to the care of…
Maribeth Larson
Maribeth Larson, 49, of Interlachen stepped into Heaven at her residence Wednesday, August 10, 2022, following a brief illness and her many accomplishments. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in…
Geraldine “G.B.,” “Ms. Gerri” Brown Longmire
Geraldine “G.B.” “Ms. Gerri” Brown Longmire, 83, of Middleburg, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital. The daughter of Ozzie Brown and Lillie…
Robin D. Love Jr.
Rubin D. Love Jr., 25, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Monday, August 8, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
Mildred L. Sellers
Mildred L. “Millie” Sellers, 98, of Palatka, passed from this life on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona following an extended illness. A native and lifelong resident of…
Putnam County Legal Notices 081222
A1A TOWING LLC gives notice that on 08/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at A1A TOWING - PALATKA LOCATION to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
Mary “Darlene” Mills
Darlene Mills, 59, of San Mateo, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka after an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral…
Retiring deputy leaving behind illustrious legacy
By Sarah Cavacini Palatka Daily News scavacini@palatkadailynews.com A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office captain has spent his career not only tackling some of Putnam’s toughest crimes but also…
