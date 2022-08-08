YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO