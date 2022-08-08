Read full article on original website
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
Police seeking witnesses from fatal crash on US-395 near Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses of a deadly crash on US-395 between Stead and Lemmon Valley Thursday morning. Around 11:00 a.m., a crash was reported just south of Lemmon Drive, involving a gray 4-door 1992 Mazda travelling southbound from Red Rock.
Kiely Rodni Disappearance: Awareness concert, centralized tipline announced
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 and Fox 11) — 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been missing since August 6. Area law enforcement and community members are working on new ways to to help increase tips and raise awareness of her disappearance, including a Truckee concert and online tip center. On Friday,...
California couple missing after traveling to Hot August Nights
YUBA CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man and a woman from California who are missing after leaving to attend Hot August Nights in Reno. On August 7, 36-year old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja left together and told family they were going to Hot August Nights with plans to return the same night. When the two did not return home, Janette's family reported her missing to the Nevada County Sheriff Department and Juan's family reported him missing to the Yuba City Police Department.
Ask Joe: guardrail needed to curb accidents on Lakeside Drive?
Reno, NEV — Bryn Klitze wrote in asking what can be done about a stretch of road in south Reno where there have been several car crashes recently. In some cases the cars have ended up on the property of the Silver Circle Ranch at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Road.
Unattended campfire started two-acre Pinehaven blaze Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Smoke was seen rising around the Caughlin Ranch area Friday afternoon as crews battled a wildfire which quickly spread to two acres. The fire was contained around 3:00 p.m., investigators with the Reno Fire Department (RFD) released a statement about 45 minutes later saying they determined an unattended campfire started the two-acre wildfire.
Fuel reduction project stops Douglas County fire in its tracks
MINDEN, Nevada — The Lebo Springs fire took off at 3 p.m. on August 2, nearly eight miles east of Johnson Lane in Douglas County, Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said the fire was human-caused, but could not provide further information. The wildfire was held at only...
WCSD will pay families for transporting students amid bus driver shortage
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The Washoe County School District is now reimbursing some parents for mileage to take their kids to school. Families can be paid to drive their kids to and from school during the weeks the bus services are suspended from the rotation schedule. The district announced the program in an email to parents saying those enrolled will be reimbursed $0.625 per mile.
Crews knock down rubbish fire in Spanish Springs near Calle de la Plata
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews knocked down a rubbish fire on Friday. The fire was deep in Spanish Springs up on the hill off Calle de la Plata. The fire burned a quarter of an acre into the...
National Wellness Month: The importance of wellness checkups
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — August is National Wellness Month!. Katie Charleson, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange's Communications Officer, joined Taylor Winkel to discuss the importance of wellness checkups.
1,500 attend annual Basque Fry event in Gardnerville
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The seventh annual Basque Fry drew in 1,500 supporters to Gardnerville, according to final numbers from the Morning in Nevada PAC. Speakers at the Corley Ranch this morning included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Event goers...
Reno reverses course, wanting to keep at-large council seat instead of creating sixth ward
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is now reversing course on a plan years in the making to eliminate the at-large council seat and create a sixth ward. The council, which is currently comprised of five ward members, the mayor and an at-large member, would remain the same if the city is successful in repealing proposed changes to the city charter during the 2023 Nevada legislature.
Reno council frustrated with long special election timeline, votes to appoint new member
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council voted Friday to appoint a new ward 5 representative, citing the county registrar's long timeline for holding a special election. Council members will meet, interview and whittle down applicants over the next month with councilwoman Neoma Jardon's...
Reno closing in on record for wettest August in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Thunderstorms roared all over Northern Nevada to kick start the month of August. Since August 1 of this year, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has recorded 1.55 inches of rain, making this the second wettest August in Reno history. The record to...
Caesars Entertainment helps WCSD teachers, provides care packages for upcoming school year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — With inflation up and gas prices high, getting the right items ready for a new school year has been a struggle for teachers across the nation, and right here in Washoe County. On Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Foundation and the Public...
All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
Well-Being Wednesday: Cancer Care at Renown
Reno, NV - Renown Health provides innovative and personalized care to all patients receiving cancer treatments. This includes everything from screenings to clinical trials and research. Michael Millman is a cancer survivor and Renown patient who is passionate about HPV vaccinations, clinical trials and cancer awareness.
