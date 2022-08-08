ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, AK

kbbi.org

Friday Evening 8-12-22

Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; an investor is committing millions of dollars to Northern Dynasty Minerals, a Canadian company pursuing the Pebble Mine project.
HOMER, AK
365traveler.com

12 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN HOMER ALASKA

Two hundred miles south of Anchorage, at the very end of Sterling Highway, is the town of Homer, Alaska. This enchanting fishing town is located on the shores of Kachemak Bay and has several loving monikers, including the “Halibut Fishing Capital of the World,” “The End of the Road,” the “City of Peonies,” and “The Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea.”
HOMER, AK
kdll.org

Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs

Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
kbbi.org

Thursday Morning 8-11-22

The Homer City Council is continuing its work on road infrastructure and planning for non-motorized and pedestrian transportation; and the Qawalangin Tribe hosted an annual culture camp last week in Unalaska.
HOMER, AK
kbbi.org

Miss last Monday’s Homer City Council meeting? No worries, here's a rundown

The Homer City Council is continuing its work on improving road infrastructure and planning for more non-motorized and pedestrian transportation. City council members set aside over $180,000 at their regular meeting Monday to hire the Anchorage-based firm Kinney Engineering to look into traffic patterns and update the city's Master Transportation Plan. The plan gets updated every 20 years.
HOMER, AK
kbbi.org

Friday Morning 8-12-22

Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; and August 9 was the last Stream Watch day of the summer. And on an overcast Tuesday evening, a group of local residents who care about the cleanliness of their waterways showed up for two hours of what they call Trasherize.
HOMER, AK
kbbi.org

Crash on Baycrest sparks power outage for 550 Homer residents

A crash on Baycrest caused a power outage in Homer Monday afternoon. Officials report no one was seriously injured in the accident, but just over 550 Homer Electric Association members were impacted by the outage, which lasted about two hours. Homer Police Chief Mark Robl said Wednesday that an Anchor...
HOMER, AK

