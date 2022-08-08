Read full article on original website
Friday Evening 8-12-22
Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; an investor is committing millions of dollars to Northern Dynasty Minerals, a Canadian company pursuing the Pebble Mine project. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and...
12 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN HOMER ALASKA
Two hundred miles south of Anchorage, at the very end of Sterling Highway, is the town of Homer, Alaska. This enchanting fishing town is located on the shores of Kachemak Bay and has several loving monikers, including the “Halibut Fishing Capital of the World,” “The End of the Road,” the “City of Peonies,” and “The Cosmic Hamlet by the Sea.”
Econ 919 — Weeding out old regs
Before planting a seed or selling a gram, every commercial marijuana business in Alaska first needs a license. Applying for a license is a lengthy process that can take months — a problem the state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office has identified as a top priority. Now, there’s...
Thursday Morning 8-11-22
The Homer City Council is continuing its work on road infrastructure and planning for non-motorized and pedestrian transportation; and the Qawalangin Tribe hosted an annual culture camp last week in Unalaska. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.
Miss last Monday’s Homer City Council meeting? No worries, here's a rundown
The Homer City Council is continuing its work on improving road infrastructure and planning for more non-motorized and pedestrian transportation. City council members set aside over $180,000 at their regular meeting Monday to hire the Anchorage-based firm Kinney Engineering to look into traffic patterns and update the city's Master Transportation Plan. The plan gets updated every 20 years.
3 well-funded conservatives are running for Alaska governor. 1 will likely not survive the primary.
When Mike Dunleavy ran for governor four years ago, he was the conservative candidate, running far to the right of the incumbent. Now, as he vies for re-election, Dunleavy has got two well-funded candidates running to the right of him: Wasilla Rep. Christopher Kurka and Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce.
KPBSD Updates Bus Route Changes In Advance Of First Day Of Class
The first day of school is on Tuesday, August 16 for students of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District. Many students will be traversing to school by way of school bus, but this year there are bus route changes that parents and students need to be aware of. The Kenai...
Friday Morning 8-12-22
Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; and August 9 was the last Stream Watch day of the summer. And on an overcast Tuesday evening, a group of local residents who care about the cleanliness of their waterways showed up for two hours of what they call Trashersize.
Crash on Baycrest sparks power outage for 550 Homer residents
A crash on Baycrest caused a power outage in Homer Monday afternoon. Officials report no one was seriously injured in the accident, but just over 550 Homer Electric Association members were impacted by the outage, which lasted about two hours. Homer Police Chief Mark Robl said Wednesday that an Anchor...
