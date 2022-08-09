Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
OKC VeloCity
The recovery of OKC’s visitor economy in the spotlight during August Chamber Forum
Oklahoma City has seen a significant uptick in the number of out-of-town visitors to our city over the last year or so as things continue to trend upward following months of upheaval and challenges created by the pandemic. But with things now returning to some normalcy, Oklahoma City’s visitor economy is booming, and the prospect for continued growth abounds.
news9.com
Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival
Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bricktown update: A local’s guide to an ever-evolving OKC hotspot
Bricktown has always been an evolutionary place and continues to be today. Here's a local's guide to what's new. The post Bricktown update: A local’s guide to an ever-evolving OKC hotspot appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
oklahomatoday.com
Snibbles Goat Sausage and More in Spencer has the meats all wrapped up.
Whereas most people have no desire to see behind the scenes of how sausage gets made, James W. Johnson not only wanted to see how it was done but to create his own savory blends. “This hobby became a habit,” Johnson says. “This one became a small business, and it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKC VeloCity
OKC prepares to host influential economic development conference
Officials are preparing to host the International Economic Development Council’s annual meeting and conference, which brings together economic developers and corporate real estate executives from all over the globe for training, presentations, networking and more – and gives the host city a chance to showcase their city and state to an influential group of attendees when it comes to facilitating business expansion and job creation.
edmondlifeandleisure.com
What's Happening This Weekend
---- Board Game Night with Parks & Recreation ---- Farmer’s Market. ---- Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road: American Musical Ambassadors. ---- An Aug.ust Afternoon with Oklahoma Authors ---- Concert in the Park. ---- Clue! at the Cowboy. ---- Drop-In Drawing: First Abraham Lincoln. ---- Signature Tour. ---- Oklahoma Shakespeare...
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rodizio Grill to open first location in Oklahoma
A Brazilian steakhouse is coming to Oklahoma City.
news9.com
OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio
Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
OKC VeloCity
OKC boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the newest employment data and Oklahoma City continues to show strong fundamentals. For June, the Oklahoma City MSA saw an unemployment rate of just 3.2%. This represents the 15th-lowest unemployment rate for metros with more than 1 million in population. For comparison,...
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flight magazine names University of Oklahoma’s aviation program best in nation
The University of Oklahoma's School of Aviation is quite top flight, being named the best such program in the nation.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces pregnancy of lioness
The Oklahoma City Zoo is preparing for a new adorable addition.
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Comments / 4