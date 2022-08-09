ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC VeloCity

The recovery of OKC’s visitor economy in the spotlight during August Chamber Forum

Oklahoma City has seen a significant uptick in the number of out-of-town visitors to our city over the last year or so as things continue to trend upward following months of upheaval and challenges created by the pandemic. But with things now returning to some normalcy, Oklahoma City’s visitor economy is booming, and the prospect for continued growth abounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Local Church Celebrates ‘Praise Beyond The Walls’ Festival

Since 2014, Bethlehem Star Church has been serving the community with an event they call Praise Beyond the Walls. “It’s an epic outreach event where we minister to the whole entire community,” said Danielle Payne-Adams, Executive leader for special events for the church. The concept of the four-day...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History

OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC prepares to host influential economic development conference

Officials are preparing to host the International Economic Development Council’s annual meeting and conference, which brings together economic developers and corporate real estate executives from all over the globe for training, presentations, networking and more – and gives the host city a chance to showcase their city and state to an influential group of attendees when it comes to facilitating business expansion and job creation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
edmondlifeandleisure.com

What's Happening This Weekend

---- Board Game Night with Parks & Recreation ---- Farmer’s Market. ---- Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road: American Musical Ambassadors. ---- An Aug.ust Afternoon with Oklahoma Authors ---- Concert in the Park. ---- Clue! at the Cowboy. ---- Drop-In Drawing: First Abraham Lincoln. ---- Signature Tour. ---- Oklahoma Shakespeare...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

OKC Ranks 3rd In Nation For Apartment Size-Cost Ratio

Oklahoma City ranked third in the country for apartments with the most "bang for your buck." The average apartment in Oklahoma City costs $917 a month, but the average size of an apartment is 850 square feet. Amarillo, Texas had the most cost effective rent on average ($879).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the newest employment data and Oklahoma City continues to show strong fundamentals. For June, the Oklahoma City MSA saw an unemployment rate of just 3.2%. This represents the 15th-lowest unemployment rate for metros with more than 1 million in population. For comparison,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

