Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
New Attractions At The Oklahoma State Fair
We're just over a month away from the start of the State Fair and there will be some new activities to enjoy, on top of the old staples. This year you can run against another person in the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, as well as test your knowledge at the Pirate Game Show.
Farmer’s Almanac: How bad will winter be in Oklahoma?
After a long, blistering-hot summer and 2021's winter fuel crisis, many are wondering what Winter 2022-23 will bring.
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes new baby Siamang
The new addition was born on Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. The infant Siamang is the 16th born at the Tulsa Zoo.
YWCA opens south Tulsa location to help serve more immigrants and refugees in community
TULSA, Okla. — The YMCA stands for Young Women’s Christian Association of the United States of America. In 1914, YWCA Tulsa was founded. Today, YWCA has three Tulsa locations. One in midtown, one in east Tulsa, and the newest site is in south Tulsa. In 1921, a north...
Cherokee Nation reopening Clothes for Kids program
The Cherokee Nation announced that it is temporarily reopening its Clothes for Kids assistance program to help thousands of Cherokee youth who missed the initial deadline.
Oklahoma officially names American Quarter Horse as state horse
As of Wednesday morning, Oklahoma officially has a state horse.
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Where's our flycatcher, Oklahoma?
Legend has it that Oklahoma was surveyed by a team of government agents prior to statehood. At the end of the project, they met to compare their results, but all presented vastly different accounts of the same territory. One told of cypress swamps and alligators. Another reported foothills of the Rocky Mountains, dotted with ponderosa pines.
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
175 Oklahoma artists to sell their art at brewery
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Photos: Adorable animals in need of homes in Oklahoma City
Officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have a variety of animals in need of loving homes.
