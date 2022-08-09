ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
94.3 Lite FM

This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma

This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

New Attractions At The Oklahoma State Fair

We're just over a month away from the start of the State Fair and there will be some new activities to enjoy, on top of the old staples. This year you can run against another person in the Ninja Nation Obstacle Course, as well as test your knowledge at the Pirate Game Show.
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Elvis Presley
#Art#Route 66#Motorcycle#Vehicles#American#Aaa Route 66 Road Fest#The Blue Whale
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
comancheok.net

Where's our flycatcher, Oklahoma?

Legend has it that Oklahoma was surveyed by a team of government agents prior to statehood. At the end of the project, they met to compare their results, but all presented vastly different accounts of the same territory. One told of cypress swamps and alligators. Another reported foothills of the Rocky Mountains, dotted with ponderosa pines.
OKLAHOMA STATE
