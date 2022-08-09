Read full article on original website
wglr.com
All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election
MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
wglr.com
Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
wglr.com
Wisconsin Primary Election Results
Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
wglr.com
GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the...
wglr.com
Provisional voters must provide ID to clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday
Provisional voters can e-mail or fax a copy of their identification to the Clerk’s Office or visit in person. Madison officials said 25 provisional ballots were issued at city polling places Tuesday. At least 30% of them are expected to be counted. Below is a list of acceptable forms...
wglr.com
Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness. On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the...
wglr.com
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
wglr.com
DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend
MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like...
wglr.com
More Than Pink Walk returns this month
MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
wglr.com
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe....
wglr.com
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
wglr.com
Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Comedy Week is underway. The event kicked off on August 7 and runs through August 14. During the eight-day event, more than 100 comedians will perform at 30 shows across ten venues, Jake Snell, the event’s director, said. “There’s a lot of community interest,...
wglr.com
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
wglr.com
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
The chase ended when Johnson crashed. Officers found a gun inside the vehicle after the crash that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, the release said. Johnson, who was wanted on a number of charges, including escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and a sex offender registration violation, was being transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville in November 2021 when he escaped.
wglr.com
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
wglr.com
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
wglr.com
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
wglr.com
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
The fight, which police described as isolated and rare, is under investigation. The teens involved were banned from Darlington parks. Anyone who witnessed the fight, especially those who might have video of it, is urged to speak to investigators by calling 608-776-4984. Despite the fight, Wednesday’s “Build the Pool” party...
wglr.com
Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park
MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
wglr.com
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
