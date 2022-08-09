ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauston, WI

wglr.com

All eyes turn to western Wisconsin for midterm election

MADISON, Wis. — One year ago Wednesday, longtime western Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind announced his career in politics was over. Flash forward to one day ago, when Republican Tim Michels secured his gubernatorial nomination. Michels’ campaign is providing a spark for the GOP, thanks in part to a vast...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Evers, Rodriguez begin general election campaign

MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after she was elected to be his running mate, State Rep. Sara Rodriguez joined Gov. Tony Evers for breakfast as the pair kicked off their general election campaign. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, scored a landslide victory over Peng Her in...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Wisconsin Primary Election Results

Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch has conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting him up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. Michels had 47% of the total votes cast, while Kleefisch had 42% and Ramthun had 5.8%..
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

More Than Pink Walk returns this month

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Comedy Week is underway. The event kicked off on August 7 and runs through August 14. During the eight-day event, more than 100 comedians will perform at 30 shows across ten venues, Jake Snell, the event’s director, said. “There’s a lot of community interest,...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’

MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio

The chase ended when Johnson crashed. Officers found a gun inside the vehicle after the crash that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, the release said. Johnson, who was wanted on a number of charges, including escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and a sex offender registration violation, was being transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville in November 2021 when he escaped.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wglr.com

‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.

MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
MONROE, WI
wglr.com

New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward

The fight, which police described as isolated and rare, is under investigation. The teens involved were banned from Darlington parks. Anyone who witnessed the fight, especially those who might have video of it, is urged to speak to investigators by calling 608-776-4984. Despite the fight, Wednesday’s “Build the Pool” party...
DARLINGTON, WI
wglr.com

Man’s thumb bitten off during fight at Warner Park

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s thumb was bitten off during an argument and fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, according to the Madison Police Department. Madison police said the incident happened after two people who know each other got into a fight while drinking at the park. Police responded to the area around 5:50 a.m.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park

The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
DARLINGTON, WI

