The recovery of OKC’s visitor economy in the spotlight during August Chamber Forum
Oklahoma City has seen a significant uptick in the number of out-of-town visitors to our city over the last year or so as things continue to trend upward following months of upheaval and challenges created by the pandemic. But with things now returning to some normalcy, Oklahoma City’s visitor economy is booming, and the prospect for continued growth abounds.
Oklahoma ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for high schools teaching aviation
While commercial runways were nearly vacant during the early days of the pandemic of 2020-2021, staff from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission were knocking on the doors of high school superintendents and school counselors across Oklahoma’s 77 counties, asking if they could visit about an emerging aviation curriculum available to their students.
OKC prepares to host influential economic development conference
Officials are preparing to host the International Economic Development Council’s annual meeting and conference, which brings together economic developers and corporate real estate executives from all over the globe for training, presentations, networking and more – and gives the host city a chance to showcase their city and state to an influential group of attendees when it comes to facilitating business expansion and job creation.
OKC boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released the newest employment data and Oklahoma City continues to show strong fundamentals. For June, the Oklahoma City MSA saw an unemployment rate of just 3.2%. This represents the 15th-lowest unemployment rate for metros with more than 1 million in population. For comparison,...
OKC Dodgers and MidFirst Bank to 'Pack the Park Pink' Friday
Oklahoma City Dodgers players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats Friday night that will be auctioned to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma as the Dodgers partner with fellow Chamber member MidFirst Bank to “Pack the Park Pink” at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Unique events to...
'AudaCity' podcast ep. 26: Roy Williams interview, wrapping up season 1, season 2 preview
Want more video? Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeXBg5_c4VxGGR_kxMHb2wg. We have an extended discussion with Chamber President and CEO Roy Williams about his life and career, the most important events, campaigns and recruitment wins that have happened for OKC over his tenure and what we need to do to keep things moving forward. We also wrap up season 1 of the AudaCity OKC podcast and give a little info on what’s coming soon as season 2 begins.
Convergence development aims to connect entities, industries to spur innovation
Work has begun on the exciting Convergence development in the Innovation District, and hopes are high that it will contribute to not only the physical fabric of the area but also help create connections between different industry sectors in ways that will spur even more innovation and entrepreneurship. Plans for...
