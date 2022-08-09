Read full article on original website
2 arrested following drug investigation involving east Madison business, police say
In an incident report, police said officers served a search warrant at a business in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue and arrested both people. Police did not name the business in question.
$5K cash bond set for man accused of beating woman at Madison Walmart, leading police on multi-county chase
According to police in Madison, Singleton beat a woman at the Walmart on Nakoosa Trail around 7:45 a.m. while she was loading her groceries. Police say he then stole her vehicle. Hours later, a deputy in Sauk County saw him heading into Columbia County in the stolen Land Rover Range...
Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before...
US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio
The chase ended when Johnson crashed. Officers found a gun inside the vehicle after the crash that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, the release said. Johnson, who was wanted on a number of charges, including escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and a sex offender registration violation, was being transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville in November 2021 when he escaped.
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side
Drivers should plan to take Egre Road to County Road N/N onto Stonehaven Drive for the detour. City officials said the closure is expected to last roughly eight weeks. The Heyday development project received city approval back in February and is set to consist of 170 single-level single-family homes. COPYRIGHT...
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to put out the fire and also rescue two dogs and a cat. Another cat remains unaccounted for. No one was hurt in the fire, and everyone inside at the time...
‘Be Kind’ campaign underway in Sauk City after teen dies by suicide: ‘We can’t have another one’
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Community members and businesses in the Sauk City area are reminding people to be kind to one another following a teenager’s death by suicide two weeks ago. Sawyer Martin, 16, died on July 27. In the days and weeks that followed, “Be Kind” signs...
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
‘They’re fed up with all the gun violence’: Alder brings north Madison residents, agencies together to explore solutions
MADISON Wis.- People are frustrated about gun violence in Madison — wanting solutions and soon. But finding those solutions takes teamwork and talking, and that’s where community leaders started Thursday night. “I hope our whole city wakes up and helps help us solve this problem,” said Bonnie Roe....
Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal
EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
‘Not something that is sustainable’: Dane Co. Sheriff responds to Black Caucus jail renovation plans
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett is reacting to the new Jail Consolidation Plan proposed by the Black Caucus of the Dane County Board, and he’s not convinced it’s a good idea. “Looking at this from a critical lens with regard to their proposal, it’s...
Congressman Steil hosts roundtable to tackle spread of fentanyl overdoses in Rock Co.
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Law enforcement officials in Rock County are taking steps to combat the spread of the deadly drug fentanyl but are asking for the community’s help in spreading awareness. On Thursday morning Congressman Bryan Steil hosted a roundtable called Fighting Fentanyl to discuss the challenges the...
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
More Than Pink Walk returns this month
MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
Provisional voters must provide ID to clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday
Provisional voters can e-mail or fax a copy of their identification to the Clerk’s Office or visit in person. Madison officials said 25 provisional ballots were issued at city polling places Tuesday. At least 30% of them are expected to be counted. Below is a list of acceptable forms...
