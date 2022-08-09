ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wglr.com

Bicyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the 79-year-old bicyclist killed in a crash on Madison’s east side earlier this month. William Cummings, of Madison, died at the scene of the Aug. 1. crash near the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. The medical examiner’s office said he died from injuries he suffered in the crash, which police said involved a box truck.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. Garcia Alvarado was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before...
MAZOMANIE, WI
wglr.com

US Marshals Service: Man who escaped custody at Milwaukee airport in 2021 arrested in Ohio

The chase ended when Johnson crashed. Officers found a gun inside the vehicle after the crash that had been reported stolen out of North Carolina, the release said. Johnson, who was wanted on a number of charges, including escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs and a sex offender registration violation, was being transported to the Rock County Jail in Janesville in November 2021 when he escaped.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wglr.com

Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park

The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
DARLINGTON, WI
#Police#Property Crime
wglr.com

Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home

When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to put out the fire and also rescue two dogs and a cat. Another cat remains unaccounted for. No one was hurt in the fire, and everyone inside at the time...
JANESVILLE, WI
wglr.com

Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request

In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier, who spent nearly four years at a mental health facility in Oshkosh. Bohren appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal

EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EAST TROY, WI
wglr.com

New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is targeted for multi-family use.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

More Than Pink Walk returns this month

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic paused Susan G. Komen’s signature fundraiser for two years, but now the More than Pink Walk is returning to Madison this month. The event is being held at the Alliant Energy Center’s Willow Island at 9 a.m. Aug. 28. For more...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’

MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.

MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
MONROE, WI

