Beavercreek, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

Boys soccer season getting underway

XENIA — Greene County boys soccer teams have experienced a run of success in last five years and 2022 should see that continue forward with another strong group of league contenders. Three of the eight schools made it to its respective district finals in the postseason in 2021 and...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Cedarville finds new football opponent

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville football has found a new week one opponent for the 2022 season. The Indians will host Middletown Christian on Aug. 19 in its first regular-season game, per head coach Brian Bogenschutz. Fielding a club team, the Eagles’ athletics program does not offer football as a varsity...
CEDARVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton native to appear on Food Network’s ‘BBQ USA’ finale

Dayton native Erica Roby, also known as Master of ‘Cue, will be featured on Food Network’s “BBQ USA” finale Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. “It is a huge honor to be featured again,” Roby said. “It’s even more exciting because I get to take viewers into the world of competition BBQ!”
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive

WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor

A deal two decades in the making, Dayton’s Bonbright Distributors is merging with Springfield’s Bobby Fisher Distributing, Brock Anderson III, chairman and chief executive of Bonbright, said Thursday. “We’ve done a few big deals in our company’s history, but this is the biggest,” Anderson said.
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023

VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
VERSAILLES, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH

