Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Fairborn Daily Herald
Boys soccer season getting underway
XENIA — Greene County boys soccer teams have experienced a run of success in last five years and 2022 should see that continue forward with another strong group of league contenders. Three of the eight schools made it to its respective district finals in the postseason in 2021 and...
Dayton, August 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dayton. The Springfield soccer team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 11, 2022, 14:30:00. The Springfield soccer team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 11, 2022, 16:15:00.
Ohio State to keep summer COVID-19 protocols in place for fall semester
There will be no changes from the university’s summer COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester as of now, university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern File Photo.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Cedarville finds new football opponent
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville football has found a new week one opponent for the 2022 season. The Indians will host Middletown Christian on Aug. 19 in its first regular-season game, per head coach Brian Bogenschutz. Fielding a club team, the Eagles’ athletics program does not offer football as a varsity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton.com
Dayton native to appear on Food Network’s ‘BBQ USA’ finale
Dayton native Erica Roby, also known as Master of ‘Cue, will be featured on Food Network’s “BBQ USA” finale Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. “It is a huge honor to be featured again,” Roby said. “It’s even more exciting because I get to take viewers into the world of competition BBQ!”
wnewsj.com
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
WKRC
Reds' India reportedly airlifted to hospital after getting hit by pitch against Cubs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Reds second baseman Jonathan India was reportedly airlifted to a hospital in Iowa City after getting hit in the lower left leg by a pitch in Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa. Cubs starter Drew Smyly hit him and India left the 4-2 loss in...
Big Chicken set to open in Miamisburg
The Big Chicken menu features "a curated taste of Shaquille O'Neal's childhood" including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
High school football season preview: Breaking down the Crosstown Showdown
The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into a new high school football season with longtime analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
dayton.com
Bonbright to merge with Springfield-area beverage distributor
A deal two decades in the making, Dayton’s Bonbright Distributors is merging with Springfield’s Bobby Fisher Distributing, Brock Anderson III, chairman and chief executive of Bonbright, said Thursday. “We’ve done a few big deals in our company’s history, but this is the biggest,” Anderson said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Daily Advocate
Versailles named Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometown 2022-2023
VERSAILLES — Versailles named in Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023. Versailles is a village located in west central Ohio with a population of 2,700. The Village of Versailles website says “we are small in size, but large in opportunities” and it is the opportunities Versailles provides for “people, pride, and progress” that allowed it to be named this year’s Ohio Magazine’s Best Hometowns 2022-2023 alongside Athens, Bellefountaine, Kent, and Perrysburg stating these hometowns embody the qualities that make life in Ohio special.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals
Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State
Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
dayton.com
First look inside Shaq’s Big Chicken opening today at Austin Landing
A fast-casual chicken restaurant founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is opening today at Austin Landing. Not only is the restaurant its first location in Ohio, but it is the brand’s first location in the Midwest and its first franchise. “We’re cooking up a lot of...
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this week
A popular celeb-owned restaurant chain is opening its first location in Ohio this week. If a fried chicken sandwich dripping with melted muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, bacon, and sweet and smokey BBQ sauce sounds good, you'll want to check out the new Big Chicken restaurant location when it opens later this month in Miamisburg, Ohio.
Comments / 0